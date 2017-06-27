Evanescence Lead Singer in Love With Her New Russian Folk Instrument Gusli

Regina Konstantinova — The vocalist immediately shared her joy on Instagram and published a video of her trying out the new instrument.
"Am I dreaming or did I really get a custom gusli from our fans in Moscow today!? (A Russian harp!) I love it!!! Thank you!" she wrote.
Evanescence performed just two concerts in Russia: one took place in St. Petersburg on June 23 and another was held in Moscow the next day. Fans from all parts of the country had been waiting for the band to return to Russia for five long years, so they decided to unite their efforts and make an outstanding gift to please the artists.
Aleksandr Krasovsky, the diligent master from the "Pustelga" ("Kestrel") workshop in Perm who worked on this instrument, paid close attention to all the details.
"This gusli is absolutely unique: it is made from an old Soviet piano and its sound hole is cut out in a form of the band's logo," Kristina said. It kind of looks like a lyre and has 22 strings.
"When she realized what we were presenting her, Amy was stunned! I am a musician myself and I understand what a delight it is to get a musical instrument as a gift. It opens new horizons and allows one to play around with new sound," Kristina explained. Now, fans are hoping there is a chance to hear Russian gusli tunes in the band's upcoming album, "Synthesis."
