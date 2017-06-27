Register
19:14 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    American rock band Evanescence's vocalist Amy Lee performs at a concert in the Stadium-live Club, Moscow

    Evanescence Lead Singer in Love With Her New Russian Folk Instrument Gusli

    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 66 0 0

    The lead singer of popular American rock band Evanescence, Amy Lee, now owns an ancient Russian musical instrument called gusli. The stunning custom-made folk instrument was presented to her by fans while the band was on tour in Russia.

    Regina Konstantinova — The vocalist immediately shared her joy on Instagram and published a video of her trying out the new instrument.

    "Am I dreaming or did I really get a custom gusli from our fans in Moscow today!? (A Russian harp!) I love it!!! Thank you!" she wrote.

    Публикация от Amy (@amylee) Июн 24 2017 в 1:01 PDT

    Evanescence performed just two concerts in Russia: one took place in St. Petersburg on June 23 and another was held in Moscow the next day. Fans from all parts of the country had been waiting for the band to return to Russia for five long years, so they decided to unite their efforts and make an outstanding gift to please the artists.

    Russian gusli presented to the lead singer of popular American rock band Evanescence, Amy Lee
    © Photo: Evanescence fan club in Russia
    Russian gusli presented to the lead singer of popular American rock band Evanescence, Amy Lee
    The idea to make the gusli appeared in January when the concerts were just announced, Kristina Kravets, a Moscow-based member of the band's official Russian fan club told Sputnik. The power of social media did its work: the money was fundraised by members of the nation-wide fan club on vk.com, and soon enough another fan from the Russian city of Perm, Natasha Kostenko, offered her help to find a master who could make the traditional Russian instrument.

    Aleksandr Krasovsky, the diligent master from the "Pustelga" ("Kestrel") workshop in Perm who worked on this instrument, paid close attention to all the details.

    1 / 3
    © Photo: Evanescence fan club in Russia
    Russian gusli presented to the lead singer of popular American rock band Evanescence, Amy Lee

    "This gusli is absolutely unique: it is made from an old Soviet piano and its sound hole is cut out in a form of the band's logo," Kristina said. It kind of looks like a lyre and has 22 strings.

    Russian gusli presented to the lead singer of popular American rock band Evanescence, Amy Lee
    © Photo: Evanescence fan club in Russia
    Russian gusli presented to the lead singer of popular American rock band Evanescence, Amy Lee
    Besides a huge case with the instrument and a box with spare strings, Russian fans also prepared a special video tutorial for Amy Lee, offering a guide on how to play the gusli, which was recorded by Russian virtuoso of gusli music Olga Glazova.

    "When she realized what we were presenting her, Amy was stunned! I am a musician myself and I understand what a delight it is to get a musical instrument as a gift. It opens new horizons and allows one to play around with new sound," Kristina explained. Now, fans are hoping there is a chance to hear Russian gusli tunes in the band's upcoming album, "Synthesis."

    Related:

    Meet Russian 'Orchestra Girl,' the 19-Year-Old Jimi Hendrix of Kyrgyz Folk Music
    Russian Famous Alexandrov Ensemble Gives First Concert Abroad After Plane Crash
    Russian FM Spokeswoman Shows Off Bulgarian National Costume on Social Media
    Tags:
    music, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok