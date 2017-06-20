Metro: A Means of Transport for the Majority, an Art Experience for Enthusiasts

Inspired by the Moscow Metro, Russian designer and photographer Aleksei Domrachev created his now-famous "unauthorized" exhibition. For five years, he took photos on his phone in the Moscow Metro, and then selected the best shots, printed them and placed them in the spots where they were made.
"I think this art has to live where it was created. It should be simple and available to the public, [it should be accompanied] with the noise of train cars," said the author of the project on his Facebook page.
Crabtree snaps his ‘16th-Century Tube Passengers' pictures and turns them into Renaissance paintings immediately with the Snapseed app on his phone. In the nearest future, the photographer plans to release a photobook and launch an exhibition.
New York-based illustrator Ben Rubin lets his imagination loose on the city's subway. In 2011, he began drawing on an iPad to pass the time during his New York Subway commute from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Rubin mixes thinking out of the box with his photography and drawing skills: photos taken by the artist on his way to work feature different imaginary beasts, which complete the scene, giving it an unusual plot twist.
Now, Rubin's ‘Subway Doodle' has outgrown the underground space and can be seen all around NYC.
