Snowden's Lawyer Discloses Details Oliver Stone's First Meeting With Putin

© AFP 2017/ Frederick Florin Russia Against Extradition of Snowden to US Under Any Circumstances - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Stone is famous for making films focused on urgent political issues, and his latest work, released in late 2016, was devoted to former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden. In late April, Stone said he was working on a film about Putin.

According to Stone himself, he visited the Kremlin before shooting the documentary about the Russian leader as he previously met Putin during his work on the movie about Snowden residing in Russia.

"It was a casual meeting, a conversation, we were at the theater, we enjoyed the performance," Kucherena told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster adding that he personally acquainted Putin with Stone.

© AFP 2017/ Frederick Florin Putin Criticizes Snowden's Decision to Leak NSA Intel

However, Kucherena said that he does not remember who had initiated this meeting.

On Friday, Stone released the transcript of his interviews with the Russian leader recorded between 2015 and 2017 that had been aired by the Showtime television network earlier in the week. Putin's quotes are given in the translation from Russian into English used in the transcript.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. Later in the year, Russia granted the former NSA contractor temporary asylum for one year. In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.