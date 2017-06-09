Register
17:24 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mealworms

    Danish Hotels 'Bugging' Clientele With Sustainable Insect Breakfasts

    © AFP 2017/ Dieter Nagl
    Life
    Get short URL
    212510

    Previously, insects as a dish were mostly encountered in parts of Asia. This is no longer true, as a Danish hotel chain has started treating its customers to "bug breakfasts" featuring insects as part of the Nordics' perennial efforts toward healthier (and more sustainable eating habits).

    Beer
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Danes Brew 'Number One' Beer From Recycled Festival-Goers' Urine
    Starting from June 7, Danhostel branches in Amager, Bellahøj and Copenhagen city center have surprised their clients with an unconventional take on the morning menu. In addition to the English and the continental option, Danhostel venues are serving "bug breakfasts."

    Its gastronomical highlights include such delicacies as muffins with apple, apricot and almonds made of flour ground with worms, baked wax moth larvae with paprika or grasshoppers prepared with lime.

    "We've always placed a lot of importance on sustainability. Eating insects for breakfast is a good initiative, and now we're going to find out if it hits the spot with the public and whether we can extend it to more hostels," Danhostel CEO Ole Andersen told Danish TV channel TV2.

    ​The menu was prepared in cooperation with nutritionist Nina Askov, who runs her own webpage named Buglady and is an ardent promotor of insect food as a sustainable option.

    "We've been talking about eating insects for the benefit of the environment and climate and the welfare of animals for quite a while. Now we are moving on from talking and writing about insects to using them in our everyday life," Nina Askov told TV2.

    Insects pizza (File)
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Bug Binge: Finns Most Eager to Feast on Protein-Rich Creepy-Crawlies
    Recent Danish studies suggest that insects proportionately contain as much protein as fish and meat. They also contain fatty acids such as Omega 3 and 6 and are rich in fiber, minerals and vitamin B-12. The key point for environmental activists, however, is that less energy is needed to produce them, and they release far less harmful emissions compared with traditional farming. For instance, breeding crickets instead of chickens leads to a 75 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. The environmental footprint in terms of ammonia and methane emissions is all the higher compared with pig farming, where Denmark excels.

    In 2016, Danish Environment and Food Minister Esben Lunde Larsen pledged to look into the perspective of using insects as protein-rich animal fodder and human food, citing a fast reproduction rate and a massive untapped business potential.

    Mealworms
    © AFP 2017/ Dieter Nagl
    Living on Locusts and Wild Honey: Swedes to Enjoy a Diet of Insects and Algae
    Subsequently, a number of insect-breeding projects received support from the state innovation fund. According to Lars Lau Heckman from the Institute of Technology in Aarhus, which received 19 million DKK ($2.9 million) in state support, the goal is to make Denmark a forerunner in sustainable production of edible insects. The project of expanding flour production containing insects is one of the largest of its kind in Europe, Swedish Radio reported.

    According to Jakob Rukov who breeds crickets for food in the project Bugging Denmark, the number of insect farms around the country is growing, suggesting a change of attitude: people are more at home with eating insects. Today, insect food and snacks are already available in Danish grocery stores.

    Related:

    The Bee's Knees: Swedes Comfort Endangered Bugs With 'Insect Hotel'
    Go Forth and Blaspheme! Denmark Revokes Profanity Law for Freedom of Speech
    Tags:
    sustainable development, food, insects, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok