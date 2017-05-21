Register
00:55 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, listens intently to emotional testimony

    'Hanging From a Tree': Black US Lawmaker Seeking to Impeach Trump Threatened

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Life
    Get short URL
    458221

    Death threats and racial epithets have deluged Texas Democratic Representative Al Green, after he became the first member of Congress to officially request impeachment charges be levelled against US President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

    Congressman Al Green of Texas, after becoming the first Capitol Hill lawmaker to officially call for impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump, was the recipient of death threats and hate speech after his Wednesday call to cite the president for obstruction of justice.

    President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Dark Days in the Oval Office: Nearly Half of US Voters Want to Impeach Trump

    "I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice," according to Green's official statement. "I do not do this for political purposes, Mr. Speaker. I do this because I believe in the great ideals that this country stands for — liberty and justice for all, the notion that we should have government of the people, by the people, for the people. I do it because, Mr. Speaker, there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law, and that includes the President of the United States of America."

    Following his Wednesday motion to begin the proceedings to impeach Trump, Green was deluged with death threats and hate speech, many by telephone, which he recorded and played back for attendees at a town hall gathering in Houston on Saturday.

    Although Green observed that most of the telephone calls were supportive of the Texas lawmaker's move to impeach the strikingly unpopular president, many callers were enraged, and included death threats and racial slurs reminiscent of the dark days of segregation in the US.

    As reported by the Houston Chronicle, Green said to those attending the meeting, "Actual recordings will be played and you can decide for yourself what we're dealing with," before playing back the phone calls.

    "You ain't going to impeach nobody, you [expletive]. Try it and we'll lynch all you [expletive] [N-word] and you'll be hanging from a tree," stated one caller.

    "We've got an impeachment for you and it's going to be yours," said another caller, who added, "We'll give you a short trial before we hang your [N-word] [expletive]."

    Green was not dissuaded, stating, "It does not deter us. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump," according to the Houston Chronicle.

    The call for Trump's impeachment comes after information was revealed on Tuesday that the president asked then-FBI Director James Comey in February to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a request considered by many lawmakers to be evidence of an obstruction of justice.

    Related:

    US President Trump Approval Hits New Low for Third Time in May - Poll
    Trump Approval Rating Hits New Low - Poll
    Trump’s Approval Rating Declines to 38% - Poll
    Tags:
    impeachment, death threats, lynching, racism, Racism, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), White House, US House of Representatives, US Senate, Al Green, James Comey, Donald Trump, Washington DC, Houston, Texas, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok