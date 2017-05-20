Register
21:37 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Cities of the world. Bamberg

    River or Wall? Can You Solve the Viral Riddle That Stumped the German Internet?

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Life
    Get short URL
    134001

    A viral photo has quickly spread across the German-speaking internet as users try to solve the mystery in the background.

    A photo posted by the Jodel application on its Facebook page that has gone viral, as confused German internet users try to make out what the image is of. 

    The photograph shows the aftermath of a barbecue that appears to have been held next to a wall – or a river. Jodel, an application for students, asked its Facebook followers if the body in the background looks more like a wall or a river.

    "We can't agree. The longer you think about it, the more unclear it becomes. What do you think?"

    ​The picture has received more than 1,100 comments and since it was posted on May 18. Opinion appears to be split, with some viewers seeing a road to the left of the photo, and others seeing a boat.

    So far, nobody has been able to give a definitive answer, and users have tried in vain to find another image of the area where the photo was taken.

    "The picture was taken in Meerbusch; the only river it could be in there is the Rhine. It is about 500 meters wide there. Both Langenbruchbach and Bursbach and all other small streams in Meerbusch are too narrow. It's a wall," one user wrote.

    Nguyen Thu Trang
    © Photo: Facebook / Nguyễn Thu Trang
    Boobs and Butts: Vietnamese Girl's Nude Photos Wow Web Surfers
    "It must be water, because there is a bridge on the left of the picture . The missing reflection can be explained by the cloudy sky, since there is mostly nothing to reflect," another commented.

    "Is there no solution? Whoever took the photo needs to explain so that I can sleep in peace."

    "I, 28 years old, have been trying for hours through enlarging it, change in contrast etc., to find out if it’s a river or a wall," somebody wrote.

    In an effort to find out the truth behind the photo, the German newspaper Die Welt got in touch with Jodel's moderators and asked them where the photo is from. However, they replied that they themselves aren't sure where the photo was taken and what it represents.

    ​The wall or river photo still has some way to go to rival other viral photos. For example, last year a Twitter user called @itsthemans posted a selfie that quickly spread across the web as users saw a strange inconsistency in the mirror. The original user has since deleted his account, leaving the internet to wonder what exactly is going on in the photo.

    Related:

    Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia, Germany Starting May 29
    Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Meet German Chancellor Merkel on Saturday
    German Christian Democrats' Lead Over Social Democrats Increases by 1%
    German Parliament Passes Stricter Rules for Rejected Asylum Seekers
    Tags:
    photo, river, wall, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok