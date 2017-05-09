Google Searches for 'Victory Day' Among Ukrainians Reach Record High

According to Google search engine, on Tuesday Ukrainian internet users have been searching for information about the Victory Parade in Moscow more than for any other news.

The most trending search phrases have been "Moscow parade 2017," "victory parade 2017" and "victory parade 2017 Moscow."

As registered by Google, Ukrainians were also interested in postcards, pictures and congratulations related to Victory Day.

Official events linked to Victory Day in Ukraine were limited to the flower laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the oath-taking ceremony of recruits of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Kiev authorities announced their plans to organize only a modest celebration of the occasion, without a military parade or festive fireworks.