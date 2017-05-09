Register
17:14 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    People pose for pictures in front of the official logo for the Eurovision Song Contest on Independence Square in Kiev on May 3, 2017.

    Ukraine Puts Eurovision Above Celebrating Victory Over Nazi Germany

    © AFP 2017/ Sergei SUPINSKY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    321003

    Ukrainian authorities broke with tradition this year, opting for a modest celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the victory over the Third Reich in World War II which did not include a military parade or fireworks, a stark contrast to how the holiday is commemorated in Russia. Instead, Kiev has been focused on Eurovision.

    According to the Ukrainian deputy interior minister, some 50,000 people took part in celebrations on occasion of the Victory Day in Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Some 50,000 People Partake in Victory Day Celebrations in Ukraine - Official
    Official events linked to the Victory Day in Ukraine were limited to the flower laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the oath-taking ceremony of recruits of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. President Petro Poroshenko took part in both.

    Areas that previously hosted Victory Day parades, concerts or field kitchens, are now used to celebrate Eurovision, an international TV song competition which takes place in Ukraine this year. For instance, Kiev's main street Khreshchatyk was chosen for the Eurovision Village, the official fan zone of the contest.

    This choice might have upset many, but it is part of a larger trend.

    Ukrainian police
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Ukrainian Police Detain 45 Over Victory Day Public Order Disturbances
    In recent years, Ukrainian authorities have tried to replace Soviet traditions with what they view as pro-European ones as part of the de-communization process launched in 2015, a year after a foreign-sponsored coup forced democratically-elected President Viktor Yanukovych out of power. As part of this initiative, they introduced the day of remembrance and reconciliation for those who lost their lives during the Second World War marked on May 8, the day that many European countries celebrate Victory in Europe Day.

    Although Victory Day is still a national holiday in Ukraine, official events linked to the victory in WWII take place a day earlier. Moreover, Kiev is expected to turn May 9 into a workday, much to the veterans' discontent.

    "We, the veterans, are fiercely opposed to making May 9 a workday. We urge to retain its current status as a holiday. Ukraine lost 7 million people [during the war]. More than 2,000 heroes of the Soviet Union are Ukrainians," Nikolai Martynovich, who heads Kiev's organization of veterans, said.

    Participants in the Immortal Regiment march in Kiev
    © Photo: Youtube/ZHEGAL
    Clashes Break Out Between Immortal Regiment Participants, Ukrainian Radicals in Kiev
    Under these circumstances, the Immortal Regiment commemorative march became the focal point of the Victory Day celebrations in Ukraine this year. However, in Kiev, the event was overshadowed by a group of people who prevented several thousand participants of the march from entering the Park of Eternal Glory, the final point of the route.

    The Immortal Regiment marches are held in Russia and other countries on Victory Day to commemorate those who died in the Second World War, with relatives carrying their portraits.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Immortal Regiment' March Participants, Radicals Clash in Ukrainian Kharkiv
    London Holds 'Immortal Regiment' March, Pays Tribute to WW2 Heroes
    Thousands Bring Flowers to Soviet War Memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park
    'Immortal Regiment' March in Moscow During Victory Day Celebrations (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    national holiday, V-Day celebrations, Immortal Regiment, Eurovision, Victory Day, Kiev, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok