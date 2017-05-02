Michael Moore Hopes His Broadway Debut Helps Usher in Trump’s Demise

Asked to describe his new work, Moore stated that the 90-minute program would vary each night, being equal parts scripted and improvised — "a very developed piece of entertainment for people who like to think," according to the New York Times.

"It's a humorous play about a country that's just elected a madman," he added, "I mean, there's really no other way to put it."

Unshy about his consistent agenda of demanding decency and fairness from those who occupy the US halls of power, including corporate and government leaders, Moore has been tireless in his efforts to level the playing field in an increasingly unequal society.

Early advertising for Moore's new show stated unambiguously: "Can a Broadway show bring down a sitting president?"

Noting that the production would be staged less than a mile from Trump Tower, in the corporate and financial heart of the United States, Moore observed, "If one was going to stand on a stage and do the things that I'm going to do, there's only one place to do it, and it's here in this city and it's right here at the epicenter of creative expression and free speech."

Moore, who correctly predicted the election of Donald Trump to the US presidency, suggested that the play might result in the audience "laughing one minute and wanting to go look for some pitchforks and torches the next," according to the New York Times.

Moore gained instant notoriety through his 1989 documentary "Roger and Me," about the economic and social collapse of his hometown of Flint, Michigan, in the wake of Reagan-era corporate deregulation. His 2003 documentary, "Bowling for Columbine," about two teenage boys who went on a shooting spree in a Colorado high school, killing 15, including themselves, and injuring 24, received an Academy Award.

Moore is insistent that live theater has the power to change hearts and minds.

"It was either this or the Ice Capades," he told the New York Times. "I've made my movies. I've had two prime-time TV series. I've had eight books on [Nytimes.com] best-seller lists. I've done a lot of things with the internet. But I haven't done this."

Moore, observing that Trump could be the first sitting US president to be removed from power with the judicious use of satire and laughter, stated that, "I operate under the hope that [Trump] won't be president for very long."

The official opening night for "The Terms of My Surrender" is August 10.