00:27 GMT +303 May 2017
    This photo provided by Jake Strang shows tents and a portable toilet set up for attendees for the Fyre Festival, Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Exuma islands, Bahamas. Organizers of the much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.

    Down in Flames: $100 Million Lawsuit Filed Over Crash-and-Burn Fyre Festival

    © AP Photo/ Jake Strang
    0 16501

    The Fyre Festival, the schadenfreude event of the season, has developed into a $100 million class-action lawsuit against the organizers, after attendees of the “luxury” music festival, who paid thousands of dollars to end up living in refugee tents, have claimed that the promoters intentionally deceived and defrauded them.

    Where to even begin with Fyre Festival? The event was billed as an unforgettable beach party and music festival for the wealthy elite. It would take place on a private island in the Bahamas and feature "the best in food, art, music and adventure" according to the official promo video. Keep that in mind.

    Tickets, which went from $450 to a stunning $250,000, sold like hotcakes as the result of a well-organized advertising campaign. "Defendants invested enormous amounts of time and money in promoting and advertising their festival domestically and internationally," the filing reads. 

    ​"They employed hundreds of online 'influencers' — including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski — to use social media to generate ticket sales, and created extravagant websites and mock-ups of the luxurious villas in which attendees would be staying."

    ​But almost immediately, cracks in the fantasy began to form. The "private island" in question was revealed to be Great Exuma, not a private island in any sense. The media began to report that the organizers, which included entrepreneur Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, were "dangerously underequipped and posed a serious danger to anyone in the attendance," and had even considered canceling the festival. Artists meant to perform at the festival ended up not being paid and pulled out at the last minute.

    ​But the tickets were nonrefundable, and many decided to attend despite the rumors of disaster. At least the accommodations would be good, right? Right?

    ​Not quite. The filing for the lawsuit literally compared conditions on the island to "The Hunger Games" or "Lord of the Flies." The "luxury cabanas" were canvas tents made for use by refugees. The "gourmet meals" were two pieces of bread, two pieces of cheese, and a glob of slimy vegetables served in a paper box.  

    ​"Defendants refused to warn attendees about the dangerous conditions awaiting them on the island," the filing stated. "Defendants only 'cancelled' the event on the morning of the first day — after thousands of attendees had already arrived and were stranded, without food, water, or shelter."

    ​It got worse. Luggage vanished into the ether, and soon so did the medical staff — just as people began to faint from dehydration. Instead of a music festival, attendees got to enjoy sitting in total darkness in a strange country as night fell. 

    ​The wealthy, elite attendees were miserable, and more than 150 of them are expected to join the lawsuit. Those in-the-know about the festival organizers were unsurprised. And the internet was, and still is, having a ball.

    ​Ja Rule went on social media to apologize and insist that this debacle, which was totally his fault, was "NOT [HIS] FAULT." As for McFarland, one certainly can't fault his can-do spirit. He told Rolling Stone that he was interested in holding a "make-up" Fyre Festival 2: Electric Boogaloo in 2018. 

    ​"We were a little naive in thinking for the first time we could do this ourselves," said McFarland. Just a little, mind you. "Next year, we will definitely start earlier. The reality is, we weren't experienced enough to keep up.

    Tags:
    meme, lawsuit, disaster, Fyre Festival, Ja Rule, Bahamas
