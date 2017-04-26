Register
12:22 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A lession in Russian

    Finns' Fight Against Mandatory Swedish Clears Way for Russian

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 14750

    As an experiment, students in Finland have been given the opportunity to study Russian instead of Swedish, the country's second most-spoken language. The attempt to replace compulsory Swedish with other languages was effectively railroaded by the nationalist Finns Party (formerly known as the True Finns).

    The Transfiguration Cathedral in Rybinsk, on the right bank of the Volga. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    'Long-Lost' Finnish Art Masterpiece Found in Russian Museum
    The Finns Party's perennial attempts to discard mandatory Swedish education (if only on a trial basis) have been finally given leeway, as the Finnish coalition government has now accepted their attempts. Paradoxically, given the party's wary attitude towards the country's eastern neighbor, this would open more opportunities for students in eastern Finland to study Russian instead of Swedish, which is far less useful in this region given its direct proximity to Russia.

    The Finnish government agreed on a one-time trial, where no more than 2,200 students will be able to choose a language other than Swedish, which remains compulsory for historic reasons, as Finland was part of Sweden for over 500 years. The trial is expected to affect no more than 3.7 percent of the corresponding age bracket, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Sampo Terho, who chairs the Finns' parliamentary faction, called it "a historic moment in Finnish language policy." However, Anna-Maja Henriksson, the leader of the Swedish People's Party, which remains the main defender of the Swedish language in Finland, suggested that Terho's campaigning against the Swedish language was rather driven by his ambition to chair the Finns Party after the resignation of its perennial leader Timo Soini. She also expressed hope that Swedish will retain its strong stance regardless of the experiment.

    "We can probably live with this. After all, 3.7 percent is not that bad," Anna-Maja Henriksson said.

    Russian Language Study Grows in Finland Despite Sanctions Stand-off
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russian Language Study Grows in Finland Despite Sanctions Stand-off
    Meanwhile, municipalities in eastern Finland, where Russian is by far the most popular foreign language, have been pushing to make Swedish non-compulsory in recent years. Eastern Finland enjoys a constant flow of tourists from neighboring Leningrad Oblast, the city of St. Petersburg and the Republic of Karelia and is home to an impressive Russian-speaking diaspora. In 2012, the border towns of Lappeenranta and Imatra suggested replacing mandatory Swedish with Russian in order to boost bilateral ties and trade with Russia, which was rejected by the Finnish government. Nevertheless, Imatra Mayor Pertti Lintula stressed the need for professionals with a good command of the Russian language, Yle reported.

    In December 2016, a short film protesting mandatory Swedish, made by the Finns' youth wing, sparked outrage in Finland and Sweden. In the film, Finns youth leader Sebastian Tynkkynen was whipped by black-clad figures on the stairs of a landmark Helsinki cathedral; accompanying text read "Nothing is mandatory except dying and studying Swedish."

    According to the Finnish constitution, Finnish and Swedish are Finland's national languages. In addition to studying Swedish as a mandatory school subject, all university graduates must demonstrate a certain level of proficiency, known as "public servant's Swedish." The requirement to study Swedish is often derogatorily referred to as 'pakkoruotsi' ("enforced Swedish"), since 92 percent of Finnish citizens are native Finnish speakers, while only 5.5 percent of the population speak Swedish. Speakers of Swedish are mostly concentrated in the coastal area. The public campaign against mandatory Swedish is embodied in a logo, in which the Swedish letter Å is tossed into the garbage.

    Away with mandatory Swedish. A campaign logo against mandatory Swedish. The character on the logo throws away an Å, a letter found in Swedish words, but not in native Finnish.
    © Wikipedia/ Pois Pakkoruotsi - kampanja
    "Away with mandatory Swedish". A campaign logo against mandatory Swedish. The character on the logo throws away an Å, a letter found in Swedish words, but not in native Finnish.

    TV channel
    © Photo: twitter.com
    Brotherly Love? Finnish TV Channel Tells Viewers 'Sweden is S*it'
    Russian, however, has no official status in Finland, despite being the country's third largest language with over 70,000 speakers. It was recognized as one of the three official languages in the Grand Duchy of Finland, which was part of the Russian Empire until the 1917 October Revolution. Today, many Finnish websites, including national broadcaster Yle, run pages in Russian.

    Neighboring Sweden, meanwhile, prides itself in English fluency; a study conducted by the language education company English First found that Sweden ranked among the top three countries in terms of English-language proficiency for five straight years among 60 countries surveyed.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Suomi Snubs Finnish-Russians for Fear of 'Little Green Men'
    Finnish Ambassador to Sweden: Russia Won't Disappear, Deal With It
    Finnish Professor Stuns Scandinavia by Proposing Military Alliance With Russia
    Veteran Finnish Writer Warns West Against New Iron Curtain With Russia
    Tags:
    Russian language, Finns Party, Sampo Terho, Scandinavia, Sweden, Russia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok