Register
12:21 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Mstislav Rostropovich

    Tribute Evening to Honor Russian Cellist Rostropovich Held in Washington

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 31 0 0

    A tribute event to remember and honor legendary Russian cellist and conductor Mstislav Rostropovich was held at the Kennedy Center’s Russian Lounge in Washington DC on the occasion of Rostropovich’s 90th birthday anniversary.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The tribute titled "Celebrating Slava – Apostle of Music and American-Russian Cultural Cooperation" was organized on Tuesday by the American-Russian Cultural Cooperation Foundation (ARCCF), and featured Russian and Azerbaijani ambassadors to the United States Sergei Kislyak and Elin Suleymanov, former US Senator Richard Lugar, as well as former World Bank President and President Emeritus of the Kennedy Center James Wolfenson among others.

    Moscow, Russia. US actor Nicholas Cage at a news conference on the movie USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, due to be released soon, at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Nicolas Cage 'Always Wants to Know What Dostoevsky Had in Mind'
    The speakers shared their memories about Rostropovich, whom many called Slava.

    Some 100 Russian and US friends and fans of Rostropovich also listened to US virtuoso cellist Lynn Harrell, and renown Russian cellist Borislav Strulev accompanied by Grammy award nominee jazz accordionist Victor Prieto.

    ARCCF's Executive Director Alexander Potemkin told reporters that the response to the invitation to participate in the tribute evening was great from both countries.

    "We had so many people who wanted to come, that we couldn't even accommodate them all," Potemkin noted.

    Potemkin stressed that Rostropovich was a symbol of music of both Russia and the United States, and also of Azerbaijan, the country where he was born.

    "He was a son of three countries," he said. "He left his mark on history. People know and remember him, and I am sure they always will."

    Suleymanov as many other speakers pointed out that Rostropovich untied many nations and cultures.

    "Maestro Rostropovich is a person who has united so many cultures, so many people, so many countries together by being himself," the ambassador said. "That person himself is a connecting person."

    The guests also remembered that Rostropovich hoped and dreamed that Russia and the United States would have good relations.

    Suzanne Massie, a US author and former adviser to Ronald Reagan, believes that Rostropovich would not sit still right now amid the tense relations between Washington and Moscow.

    "He was a great patriot of his nation. That's why, I think, he'd be fighting a lot right now," Massie stated.

    Archpriest Victor Potapov, Rector at the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist and close friend of Rostropovich told Sputnik that the musician could do a lot now to improve the US-Russia relations.

    "He is very needed today," Potapov said. "He represented the best side of Russia. He was the ambassador of culture and spirituality. He could really do a lot to make the relations between our countries better."

    Potapov stressed that while Rostropovich was self-confident, he was a very religious man.

    "He prayed before every performance," he noted. "He contributed to the building of our church, and donated five bells for it. He is also a godfather of my daughter Sofia."

    Kislyak pointed out that Rostropovich was an outstanding musician, citizen and human being.

    "We have a saying in Russia that a person lives as long as he or she is remembered by friends. And this event is exactly about a memory of one outstanding person who is a legend not only in music but also as a citizen, as a human being," the ambassador said. "For me, Slava, a great musician, a great Russian citizen, a great person of the world is still alive, and I hope he will continue to be so for generations to come."

    Born in on March 27 in Baku, Azerbaijan, into a family of musicians, Mstislav Rostropovich studied at the Moscow conservatory along with Soviet greats Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitry Shostakovich.

    Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    Renowned Soviet Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko Passes Away Aged 84
    He was forced into exile and deprived of his Soviet citizenship in the 1970s for supporting dissident writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn and criticizing the lack of artistic and intellectual freedom in his homeland. He and his family left for the United States in 1974 and did not return until 1990 and his citizenship was restored.

    For 17 years, from 1977 to 1994, Rostropovich was musical director and conductor of the US National Symphony Orchestra in Washington.

    Rostropovich died of intestinal cancer on April 27, 2007, a month after he had celebrated his 80th birthday.

    Rostropovich was a recipient of 125 awards from different countries, a member of six music academies, a Doctor of Music of 38 different world's universities, the founder of a foundation to improve the health of sick children worldwide, and an ardent fighter for democracy and human rights.

    Related:

    Rostropovich’s Daughter: “Intensity, Quality of Cultural Life in Moscow Are Extraordinary”
    Mstislav Rostropovich: Musician and Citizen
    Tags:
    Elin Suleymanov, Alexander Potemkin, Sergei Kislyak, Mstislav Rostropovich, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok