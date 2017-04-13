Register
06:01 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Cosmonaut Leonov autographing

    Russian Embassy in US Screens Movie About Alexey Leonov on Cosmonautics Day

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Mokletsov
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 61 0 0

    As the world celebrated the date of the first human being traveling to space on Wednesday, the Russian movie about space exploration "Time of Pioneers" premiered in Washington, DC.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Produced by Timur Bekmambetov and directed by Dmitri Kiselev, the drama "Time of Pioneers," which is being screened at the Russian Embassy in DC, tells the story behind the iconic footage that was released to the world in 1965, when Alexey Leonov became the first human being to step out into open space.

    Russian ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak sent a special message, read by the embassy representative, on the occasion of the premiere on Wednesday.

    “This day, back in 1961 the first human, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin traveled into the space," Kislyak said. “We are very happy that people all over the world celebrate this commemorative date with us.”

    “Interaction between Russian space agency Roscosmos and NASA is a positive example of the fruitful cooperation," Kislyak stressed. “We hope you enjoy the movie and we wish every success to our cosmonauts and astronauts who support the traditions of remarkable cooperation between our nations.”

    The Russian ambassador added that Americans deserve “special credit” as they came up with an idea to celebrate the event under the brand Yuri's night. The current event, Kislyak added, forms part of this global initiative.

    Some 300 people attended the premiere including American students and representatives of various diplomatic missions.

    Humanity's First Step in Manned Space Exploration
    Youtube / Sputnik
    Humanity's First Step in Manned Space Exploration: Yuri Gagarin's Historic Flight
    The movie, set in the 1960s, during the Cold War-era space race between the Soviet Union and the United States, shows the true story of the adverse and life-threatening situations Leonov and fellow cosmonaut Pavel Belyaev faced during and after Leonov's legendary first spacewalk on March 18, 1965 from the Voskhod 2 spacecraft.

    The drama shows the close calls and even life-threatening emergencies that the cosmonauts faced during their flight, and upon their return to Earth, including Leonov's troubles returning to the spacecraft following his spacewalk, and problems during reentry, when Leonov and Belyaev ended up landing in the unhospitable taiga, from which they had to be rescued.

    The film highlights the limits to technology, and humanity's limited understanding of conditions in space at the time, which made the cosmonauts' effort a truly heroic undertaking.

    Russian actors Yevgeny Mironov and Konstantin Khabensky played the roles of Leonov and Belyaev respectively.

    Yuri Gagarin before a space flight aboard the Vostok spacecraft. April 12, 1961
    © Sputnik/
    Incredible Myths That Used to Surround Soviet Flights to Space
    The movie was released on Thursday and topped the country's box office over the weekend, according to Russian film portal kinobusiness.com.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin was joined by Leonov and first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova for a special screening of the space biopic "Time of Pioneers'’ (or alternatively translated 'Time of Those Who Came First' or "The Time of the First Ones).

    On April 12, 1961, a booster rocket took into orbit the Vostok spacecraft with the first cosmonaut on board — Soviet citizen Gagarin. Having traveled around the Earth once, the reentry module landed on the territory of the Soviet Union.

    On April 7, 2011, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the first space flight by Gagarin. The resolution was co-authored by more than 60 UN member states.

    Related:

    Which Legendary Soviet Space Explorer Are You? Take Our Quiz and Find Out
    Putin: Russia Needs to Build Up Own Potential in Space Sphere
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Tags:
    movie, space, Sergei Kislyak, Alexei Leonov, Yuri Gagarin, Washington, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok