'Big Problem': Google Fact-Checker May Confer Advantage to Mainstream Media

"I have a problem with how they are to validate information," Binney, a veteran US government cryptanalyst, told Sputnik.
The blog post said the company was making the Fact Check label in Google News available everywhere and expanding it into Search globally in all languages.
Only publishers that are algorithmically determined to be an authoritative source of information will qualify for inclusion, the statement added.
Binney expressed concern about Google’s condition.
"It causes me a big problem. For example, if publishers from MSM [mainstream media] are included then I see problems right off the bat," he stated.
The snippet will display information on the claim as to who made the claim and the fact check of that particular claim, Google said in its post.
However, Binney said Google had yet to demonstrate they had a transparent and credible process to make that distinction.
"Somewhere they need to distinguish between opinion and documents that could stand up in court. I don't see where they have established a validation process," he cautioned.
William Binney, a cryptanalyst and mathematician, served for 30 years as senior analyst at the National Security Agency (NSA). He is known for exposing major aspects of NSA’s blanket surveillance programs.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I can see it now, there will be numerous alternative fact checking services available to fact check the fact checking. This will quickly backfire on MSM supported fact checking as a whole new industry will pop up and people will start to question more. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What did I said? This smells l8ike fact checking at CNN. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete cast235, the US media started pushing the term fake news and it backfired on them. This will backfire on Google too, as it will bring them a lot of unwanted attention and will ultimately bring more scrutiny to western media. I love to see it as they are doing this to themselves.
Darrell R
cast235
So everyone else is a LIAR.
Fortunately , the will create free tools to BLOCK GOOGLE.
As is now, Sputnik should eliminate Google ads etc.
Build OWN Sputnik RT news ads.
This will promote Russia enterprises. Learn to be a HEGEMON. And you always will win. No regime changes needed.
Darrell Rin reply tocast235(Show commentHide comment)
In the meantime, western fake news claims are actually giving news outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik some free advertising. Not what the MSM was wanting to achieve.