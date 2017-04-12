'Big Problem': Google Fact-Checker May Confer Advantage to Mainstream Media

© AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez Google Seeks to Dictate Truth Using Dubious New Technology

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, Google announced in an official blog post it has launched a program that would be available worldwide in which results of searches and news will be integrated with information from various fact-checking websites.

"I have a problem with how they are to validate information," Binney, a veteran US government cryptanalyst, told Sputnik.

The blog post said the company was making the Fact Check label in Google News available everywhere and expanding it into Search globally in all languages.

Only publishers that are algorithmically determined to be an authoritative source of information will qualify for inclusion, the statement added.

Binney expressed concern about Google’s condition.

"It causes me a big problem. For example, if publishers from MSM [mainstream media] are included then I see problems right off the bat," he stated.

According to Google, when a user searches for information that is based on public claims, an authoritative result containing the fragment of text with accompanying fact checks will be made available to that user.

The snippet will display information on the claim as to who made the claim and the fact check of that particular claim, Google said in its post.

However, Binney said Google had yet to demonstrate they had a transparent and credible process to make that distinction.

"Somewhere they need to distinguish between opinion and documents that could stand up in court. I don't see where they have established a validation process," he cautioned.

Google added that the fact checks would not be provided by Google itself and would instead use fact-checking findings from such web sources as PolitiFact and Snopes. This information will be presented so that users could make "more informed judgments.

William Binney, a cryptanalyst and mathematician, served for 30 years as senior analyst at the National Security Agency (NSA). He is known for exposing major aspects of NSA’s blanket surveillance programs.