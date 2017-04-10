Extreme Swim in the City: See-Through Pool Opens on the Edge of Skyscraper

The transparent part of the pool is 20 centimeters thick and 3 meters wide. It is made of plexiglass, which allows swimmers to see what's happening on the street 150 meters down.

Besides the breath-taking and spine-shivering view under your feet, the new pool also offers a stunning view right in front of you.

The Sky Pool is located in a newly-built apartment development, Market Square Tower, which began searching for tenants from fall 2016.

For those who are afraid of heights, Market Square Tower has another pool on its fourth floor terrace. Property prices at the apartment vary from $1,805 per month for a 278-square meter studio, to $18,715 per month for a 2,993-square-foot penthouse.