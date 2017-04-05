Grave Anxiety: Swedish Church Resists Strained Swedish Undertakers' Appeals

To avoid unnecessary injuries, Pettersson advocates a change to the Church of Sweden's approach. According to her, some kind of aid, such as a power shovel, would be nice. When she raised this issue with the employer, however, she was told that the Swedish Church's ethical rules did not allow the use of tools, tractors or excavators. According to the church, this would be an unworthy way of burying parishioners.
The Reverend Henry Väppling told SVT that, using machinery, coffins would dangle back and forth, which is unacceptable. According to him, the problem may be remedied by lowering the casket with ropes, an established method that should be continued.
Anki Pettersson was not satisfied and cited Sweden's work environment law, which aims is to reduce occupational injuries.
Incidentally, the proportion of Swedes buried without a ceremony has doubled in the last three years to 5.7 percent in 2016, Swedish Radio reported. The Swedish Funeral Directors Association reported that more bodies are cremated directly at the morgue.
"I believe everyone has a right to a dignified farewell. But there are relatives who find direct cremation the easiest way, to avoid going to the funeral, to put it bluntly," undertaker Mats Rendahl told Swedish Radio.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The coffin does NOT dangle when lower with a proper mechanical device. It goes straight down. I am sure it is much more dignified than 4 men struggling with a weight and gravity. This legalism is how priests destroy churches. It becomes an exercise of ego, not what is best.
