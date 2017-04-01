Register
01:18 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A lonely girl on a beach, Turkey

    Find a Friend: Feeling Lonely Might Worsen Your Cold, Study Reveals

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Life
    Get short URL
    18010

    Catching a cold is the worst, but having a warm, friendly companion always makes things a little better, right? Now, this has been proven scientifically.

    From the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo/ John Shearer
    Game On: Study Reveals Video Games Can Help Treat Depression
    Colds are hard on everyone, but people who feel lonely are hit much harder by them, a new study reveals. Having a good friend or cheerful company might not protect you from illness, but it will definitely ease the symptoms, the study says.

    The research was performed by a group of scientists from Rice University in Houston, Texas, on a group of 159 people of both sexes, aged 18 to 55. The participants, who volunteered for the experiment, were preliminarily examined for psychological and physical health, and then subsequently given cold-inducing nasal drops. After being infected, they were quarantined for five days in hotel rooms.

    The scientists monitored the participants over the course of their quarantine. The observation results were adjusted to take various factors, such as age and gender, into account. What the scientists discovered was that people who felt lonely tended to report more severe symptoms of their illness than those who didn't.

    "Loneliness puts people at risk for premature mortality and all kinds of other physical illnesses," graduate student Angie LeRoy, co-author of the study, said in a Rice University press release. "But nothing had been done to look at an acute but temporary illness that we're all vulnerable to, like the common cold."

    According to the scientists' team, similar research has found that a host of stressful conditions can make people feel worse physically. The current research focuses specifically on common colds and loneliness.

    "Previous research has shown that different psycho-social factors like feeling rejected or feeling left out or not having strong social bonds with other people do make people feel worse physically, mentally and emotionally," LeRoy said. "So we had that general framework to work with."

    "What makes this study so novel is the tight experimental design. It's all about a particular predisposition (loneliness) interacting with a particular stressor," said Rice psychologist Chris Fagundes.

    Depression
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Nearly One Third of Elderly Japanese Have Considered Suicide, Study Finds
    The study underscores that no amount of followers on social media or random people hanging around can ease the suffering; what matters are true, genuine relations that really remove the feeling of loneliness or being left out. According to LeRoy, quality far superseded quantity in terms of social networks. The size of their social group had no bearing on the sick individuals' ability to recuperate from their illnesses.

    The research team insists doctors should take psychological factors into account on a regular basis.

    "It would definitely help them understand the phenomenon when the person comes in sick," Fagundes says.

    But there is also a more mundane aspect to the problem.

    "We think this is important, particularly because of the economic burden associated with the common cold," says LeRoy. "Millions of people miss work each year because of it. And that has to do with how they feel, not necessarily with how much they're blowing their noses."

    Related:

    Iraqi Security Forces Eliminate Daesh 'Health Minister' in Mosul - Reports
    Trump Scrambles for Tax Reform Support in Wake of Health Care Bill Failure
    Depths of Defeat: Health Care Failure Sends Trump's Approval Rating to New Low
    Health Care No-Vote, Keystone XL to Be Built, Labor Strike in Illinois
    Trump, Ryan, GOP Health Care Repeal Fails
    Not My Fault: Trump Deflects Blame for Health Care Defeat
    Tags:
    Study, psychology, Health, loneliness, Rice University, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      well this piece of 'research' certainly adds to the credibility of american universities.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok