International Space Station Crew to Head Out for Second Spacewalk This Month

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Expedition 50 astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will upgrade the station’s hardware during a spacewalk on Thursday, the second to be carried out this month, NASA said.
The first spacewalk in the series was conducted on March 24, when Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) disconnected cables between PMA-3 and the Tranquility module. The adapter was then relocated to the Harmony module.
The final, third, spacewalk in the series is planned for April 6, according to NASA.
