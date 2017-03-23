Safe Consumerism: Durex Condom Brand Launches Denim Line

The Indian branch of the company announced on its official Twitter account that Durex will produce its own branded jeans. The statement was accompanied with a promo video featuring popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

We’re launching Jeans! And Ranveer’s gonna be trying out his first ever. Excited? Well, that’s our speciality! #DurexJeans pic.twitter.com/5UpIJFVBfw — Durex India (@DurexIndia) 22 марта 2017 г.

​Durex's intentions to swap condoms for denims caused a storm of jokes from netizens in India and across the world.

Dear Durex,



Ribbed condoms are great. Ripped jeans too. Just don't mix up the two & get us screwed.



Thanks.#DurexJeans — Rifa (@a_bit_too_much) 22 марта 2017 г.

Durex is launching Jeans. So now you can go to a store and ask for a 32 inch Durex, and nobody will question:P pic.twitter.com/kYHAko1aUq — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) 22 марта 2017 г.

Durex Jeans will be available in 3 sizes:



1. Asian

2. Regular

3. African#DurexJeans — Sagar (@sagarcasm) 23 марта 2017 г.

The official Twitter account of the company decided to maintain the public's interest, coming up with their own jokes and commenting on the reactions of users.

From 'Extra Small' to 'Extra Large', We have them all covered!:) https://t.co/8ECucyElHW — Durex India (@DurexIndia) 23 марта 2017 г.

Durex has already kicked off a separate website for the jeans line, which will go on sale starting March 25.

The condom manufacturer's initiatives often become a target for jokes on social networks. For example, Durex sent social media alight in September 2016, after it announced the releas of eggplant-flavored condoms.

It turned out to be a hoax. The tweet was part of the company's campaign to get a condom emoji introduced in a bid to get young people to talk about safe sex.