19:18 GMT +320 March 2017
    David Rockefeller speaks at a ceremony in Mount Desert, Maine. (File)

    Billionaire David Rockefeller Dies at Age 101

    © AP Photo/ Michael C. York
    104873311

    David Rockefeller has died at age 101.

    In the statement from the Rockefeller Foundation, David Rockefeller described as the "one of the most influential figures in the history of American philanthropy and finance."

    Rockefeller was the last surviving grandson of John D. Rockefeller who founded the Standard Oil Company in the 19th century and built a fortune that made him America’s first billionaire, the statement added.

    ​David Rockefeller was born in New York City on June 12, 1915. Since 2004, he was family patriarch and the oldest living member of the Rockefeller family.

    Rockefeller graduated from Harvard in 1936 and received a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago in 1940. He served in the Army during World War II, then began climbing the ranks of management at Chase Bank. That bank merged with The Manhattan Company in 1955.

    In 1961, David Rockefeller was named Chase Manhattan's president and chief executive officer 8 years later.

    In 1965, at age 65 David Rockefeller resigned after a 35-year career.

    He died of congestive heart failure in his sleep at home in Pocantico Hills. A family spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel, confirmed the death.

    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      siberianhuskyru
      farewell :"(

      m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xw-m4jEY-Ns
    • Reply
      md74
      one down
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      So long sad times
      Go long bad times
      We are rid of you at last
      Howdy gay times
      Cloudy gray times
      You are now a thing of the past

      Happy days are here again
      The skies above are clear again
      So let's sing a song of cheer again
      Happy days are here again

      Altogether shout it now
      There's no one
      Who can doubt it now
      So let's tell the world about it now
      Happy days are here again

      Your cares and troubles are gone
      There'll be no more from now on
      From now on
    • Reply
      sukhoi47
      After to promote the extermination of the people around the world to create a worldwide dictatorship, now the criminal is back to hell.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Six heart transplants since 1972 and he dies from too much water on the chest, the hypocondrium, the gastrointestinal area, and in his legs, feet, arms and hands. All over the world and he missed out on traditional Chinese medicine. Well, he will follow the trail of his Nelson and John, will be cremated and thrown to the wind where God will control even that result. He will be brought to justice.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      There will be a lot of sunshine and moonshine where he is gone!
