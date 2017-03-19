Music Legends Unite in Tributes to 'Father of Rock and Roll' Chuck Berry

Berry, who began his recording career with "Maybelline" in 1955, blended rhythm and blues with elements of country and western to pioneer a new genre music, rock and roll.
His hits included classics such as "Sweet Little Sixteen," "Johnny B. Goode" and "You Never Can Tell," which was revived in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
Music legends like Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Rolling Stones have acknowledged the influence that Chuck Berry had on their music.
"If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry,'" John Lennon once said.
Since the news of his death on Saturday, musicians have been paying tribute to Berry.
Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived.— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) 18 марта 2017 г.
Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) 18 марта 2017 г.
I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing — a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) 18 марта 2017 г.
R.I.P. To the father of ROCK N ROLL the genius CHUCK BERRY ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾Johnny be good— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) 18 марта 2017 г.
I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) 18 марта 2017 г.
It started with Chuck Berry. He inspired us all. The 1st album I bought was Chuck's "Live at the Tivoli" and I was never the same.— Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) 18 марта 2017 г.
Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e— The Jacksons (@Jacksons) 18 марта 2017 г.
Chuck Berry — "Sweet Little Sixteen"#ChuckBerry pic.twitter.com/luA5hXkvDS— 60s music (@Musica60s) 18 марта 2017 г.
