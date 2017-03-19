Music Legends Unite in Tributes to 'Father of Rock and Roll' Chuck Berry

© AP Photo/ James A. Finley Rock'n'Roll Icon Chuck Berry Dies at 90

Music legend Chuck Berry passed away on Saturday at his home in St. Charles County, in the US state of Missouri.

Berry, who began his recording career with "Maybelline" in 1955, blended rhythm and blues with elements of country and western to pioneer a new genre music, rock and roll.

His hits included classics such as "Sweet Little Sixteen," "Johnny B. Goode" and "You Never Can Tell," which was revived in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

Music legends like Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Rolling Stones have acknowledged the influence that Chuck Berry had on their music.

"If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry,'" John Lennon once said.

Since the news of his death on Saturday, musicians have been paying tribute to Berry.