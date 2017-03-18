Register
14:12 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Woman inside man

    Time for Change: Sweden to Fast Track Gender Realignment Amid High Demand

    © Photo: pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    219412

    The Swedish government is poised to simplify the process of changing one's gender by scrapping the demand for a medical procedure in order for it to be legally recognized. Incidentally, the demand for gender changes is skyrocketing amid Sweden's young.

    Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade on August 2, 2014, in Stockholm
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Boy or Girl? More Young Swedes Unsure of Their Gender, Seek Medical Assistance
    Today, Swedish law requires transgender people to undergo medical procedures (and possibly intervention) before having their gender change legally recognized. The new law will hereby make this process less stressful and allow applicants to receive a new personal identity without medical verification.

    Swedish Health Minister Gabriel Wikström said that the new legislation is designed to improve the health of transgender people, whom he claimed to generally have poorer physical and mental health compared with the general public, the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

    The importance of new and up-to-date legislation was stressed by Swedish Culture and Democracy Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke. The current gender identity act dates back to 1972, a time when Sweden was not anywhere near its current image of a shiny armor-clad champion of human rights. Back then, progressive and forward-thinking Sweden still required transgender people to accept sterilization to have their gender legally changed, which was only scrapped in 2013.

    Explicit material
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Watching Porn Affects the Brain, Things Will Never Be the Same Again
    The replacement laws, which still require some fine-tuning, are expected to be handled by parliament in the spring of 2018 and could thus come into force in the second half of the same year.

    Incidentally, the number of Swedish adolescents experiencing the anxiety of being trapped in the wrong body is doubling each year, which children in the tender pre-school years already wishing to become the opposite sex.

    "There's a 100 percent increase in numbers each year," Louise Frisén, child psychiatrist at the Astrid Lindgren Children's Hospital in Stockholm, told Aftonbladet, referring to the number of adolescents demanding medical assessment prior to a possible gender change operation. Frisén also noted that the same situation was on the adult side of the society.

    Business woman
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Move Over, Coffee and Cigarettes: Swedish Lawmaker Suggests Sex Breaks at Work
    While Cecilia Dhejne, chief of the gender identity investigation team at the Karolinska University Hospital hailed the increase as a token of a "greater openness" in Swedish society, she also indicated that healthcare resources were severely overstretched, as Sweden currently only has six clinics for people seeking gender investigation.

    "The problem is that there is a long queue for both initiating a gender identity investigation and different treatment stages across the country. It is worrying." Cecilia Dhejne told Aftonbladet, citing waiting periods of up to a year at Lund Clinic, in southern Sweden.

    According to Dhejne, this aggravated transgender people's mental health and jeopardized their lives. Health Minister Gabriel Wikström called deficiencies in care for transgender people "totally unacceptable."

    In 2016, nearly 200 Swedish children and young people applied for a gender analysis, which usually precedes a sex change, as opposed to 100 in 2015 and 60 in 2014.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden's Feminist Gov't Funnels Millions Into 'Yet Another' Equality Authority
    All Dolled Up: Finnish Foundation Promotes Sex Dolls Against Child Abuse
    Man's World: Swedish Feminists Rebel Against Male Dominance in Textbooks
    Imported Child-Like Sex Dolls Arouse Strong Emotions in Norway
    Sweden Blows Tax Millions on 'Feminist' Trucks and 'Equal' Firefighting
    Trump Emerges Unscathed From 'Brawl' With Swedish Feminists
    Feminist Sweden Puts on Hijab in Hope of Doing More Business With Iran
    Swedish Minority Wants Country's Racist Dark Hours Brought to Light
    Tags:
    gender, human rights, LGBTQ, Transgender, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "Swedish Health Minister Gabriel Wikström said that the new legislation is designed to improve the health of transgender people, whom he claimed to generally have poorer physical and mental health compared with the general public.

      Sounds like a fast track to another Swedish social phenomenon: euthanasia.
    • Reply
      md74
      What has become of sweden, the former vikings!? No wonder muslims are taking it over in a fast way! A land without religion, without values, without pride.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok