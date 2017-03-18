Register
03:35 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    This March 15, 2017 photo shows the eight game tokens that will be included in upcoming versions of the Monopoly board game, in Atlantic City, N.J. Hasbro Inc. revealed the results of voting on Friday, March 17, 2017. Leaving the game will be the boot, wheelbarrow and thimble tokens, replaced by a ducky, T-Rex dinosaur and a penguin.

    New World Order: Shoe, Wheelbarrow and Thimble Fired From Monopoly

    © AP Photo/ Wayne Parry
    Life
    Get short URL
    160 0 0

    In a sign of the times, Hasbro Inc., owner of the legacy board game Monopoly, has announced that new playing pieces will replace three classic shapes now relegated to the dumpster of history.

    Following the results of an online campaign that generated more than 4 million votes from around the world, Hasbro will be substituting a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a caricature of a penguin and a shape reminiscent of a rubber duck for the beloved thimble, shoe and wheelbarrow used by generations of families in the popular real-estate purchase game.

    Hasbro made their announcement Friday morning, AP reports.

    Originally created in 1903, Parker Brothers bought the rights to the game in 1935, and when the company was folded into Hasbro in 1991, the iconic collection of playing pieces came with it.

    Survivors of the rush to modernity, pieces depicting a race car, a cat, a top hat, a battleship and a Scottish terrier will remain.

    Monopoly, which uses dice, cards and paper money, is considered to be one of the most famous board games in modern history, and has spawned numerous spinoffs and video games. Phrases from the game referring to jail and bankruptcy long ago entered the American lexicon.

    Related:

    Putin on Culture Censorship: Impossible to Ban Anything in Modern World
    Riga’s Dandy: Art Students Give Legendary Russian Poet Pushkin a Modern Makeover
    Singapore Man Dies of Heart Attack After Catching Rare Pokemon
    Tags:
    Hasbro, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      support
      Millennials unless they are French, Italians or Slavs as a rule do not even know what a thimble or a wheelbarrow are.

      IMO to update the game there should also be playing pieces to address apartment building radicalization "entrepreneurs" and tenant revenge-squad managers who make it their business to assassinate rent-seeking scumlords so that they themselves can be the new scumlords. There should be high-rise flight instructor playing pieces who get free rent from the high-rise radicalization playing piece too.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok