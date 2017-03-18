New World Order: Shoe, Wheelbarrow and Thimble Fired From Monopoly

Following the results of an online campaign that generated more than 4 million votes from around the world, Hasbro will be substituting a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a caricature of a penguin and a shape reminiscent of a rubber duck for the beloved thimble, shoe and wheelbarrow used by generations of families in the popular real-estate purchase game.

Hasbro made their announcement Friday morning, AP reports.

Originally created in 1903, Parker Brothers bought the rights to the game in 1935, and when the company was folded into Hasbro in 1991, the iconic collection of playing pieces came with it.

Survivors of the rush to modernity, pieces depicting a race car, a cat, a top hat, a battleship and a Scottish terrier will remain.

Monopoly, which uses dice, cards and paper money, is considered to be one of the most famous board games in modern history, and has spawned numerous spinoffs and video games. Phrases from the game referring to jail and bankruptcy long ago entered the American lexicon.