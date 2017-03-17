Register
18:30 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Chimpanzee Kiko eats wild cherries at the nonprofit Primate Sanctuary in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (File)

    Freedom of the Apes: US Attorney Seeks Legal Rights for Chimpanzees

    © AP Photo/ Primate Sanctuary
    Life
    Get short URL
    28120

    Appellate Division of the New York County Supreme Court now has to determine whether a pair of captive chimpanzees should be afforded legal rights.

    Animal rights activists Anima Naturalis stage a naked protest against the use of leather and fur in the textile industry in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    Animal Rights Activists Douse Themselves in Blood to Oppose Bullfighting
    During hearings held on March 16 Steven Wise, attorney and president of the Nonhuman Rights Project, argued that Tommy and Kiko, two chimpanzees currently living in captivity, should be granted writs of habeas corpus like humans and released into a Florida sanctuary, according to a statement posted on the project’s website.

    Earlier the court issued a decree that chimpanzees cannot be recognized as legal persons due to their apparent inability to bear duties and responsibilities – something that a legal person must have a capacity of doing.

    Wise however argued that this rationale might set a dangerous precedent as the requirement to bear duties and responsibilities in order to be recognized as a person "[would deprive] millions of humans in New York the ability to go into court" under habeas corpus, referring to children, elderly and the disabled.

    According to Wise, his goal is not to have Tommy and Kiko granted ‘human rights’, but rather to afford them ‘legal rights’ which would give them protections under the law, including the right of bodily liberty, of which they are currently deprived. Apparently chimpanzees are considered ‘things’ within the existing legal framework, and need to be declared ‘persons’ in order to guarantee their fundamental rights.

    "All our arguments are grounded on fundamental ideas of justice. And I think when the judges sit down and look at them, they’ll see the truth in what we’re saying. The reasons that humans have rights are the same as to why nonhumans should have rights. I am eternally optimistic," Wise said.

    The court is expected to deliver its verdict in approximately five to eight weeks.

    Related:

    Elephant Wars: A Story of 'Animal Arms Race' Between Berlin's Zoos
    Turkish Mall Turns Into Animal Shelter Due to Cold Weather (PHOTOS)
    Naked Ambition: Animal Rights Activists Strip Down to Light Up Fur Industry
    Tags:
    court hearing, rights, chimpanzee, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok