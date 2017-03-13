Register
01:00 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Mona Lisa

    Take That, Art Majors! Neuroscientists Say Yes, Mona Lisa’s Smile is Happy

    Leonardo da Vinci
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 7201

    A German team of neuroscientists has announced the results of a new study that they claim proves that the Mona Lisa’s famous smile is one of happiness. The sincerity of the Mona Lisa’s smile has been debated in the art world for centuries, but nearly 100 percent of respondents in a recent trial described her smile as one of happiness.

    Most of the population of the planet is familiar the painting and the enigmatic smile. Some observers claim that the Mona Lisa's sweet smile becomes a sneer if one looks at her long enough, while others believe that the smile is hollow and sad. 

    The team out of the University of Freiburg sought to study how the human brain perceives visual cues like facial expressions, and they used the world's most famous painting as a test. Researchers created eight replicas of the Mona Lisa: four progressively happier and four progressively sadder. They then presented the eight copies, along with the original, to test subjects, asking them to rank each as happy or sad. The experiment involved a dozen test subjects, each asked to rank the photos 30 times.

    Art Plunge: Step Inside Classic Paintings With VR
    © Sputnik.
    Swedish Studio Lets You View Mona Lisa One-on-One, Sans Crowds at Louvre

    To the shock of the neuroscientists, a full 97 percent of responses perceived Da Vinci's original painting as happy. Researchers were expecting a more ambiguous and mixed response, based on the painting's reputation.

    The second phase of the experiment was similar, but instead presented the subjects with the original painting and eight "sadder" versions. Once again, the participants broadly identified the original painting as happy but the other eight were "perceived a little sadder" than in the first experiment.

    The results suggest that human brains do not have "an absolute fixed scale of happiness and sadness," instead comparing what is recently seen. "Our brain manages to very, very quickly scan the field. We notice the total range, and then we adapt our estimates," said study co-author Jürgen Kornmeier.

    Cover of the special issue of the journal Human Evolution announcing the Leonardo Project.
    © Photo: Human Evolution
    The Da Vinci Code: Scientists Want Leo's DNA Extracted From His Paintings

    Another interesting find from the experiment, according to Kornmeier, finds participants identifying happiness quicker than sadness. To the researcher, it suggests a "preference" for positive emotions over negative ones. Kornmeier said that he intends to repeat the experiment on those with mental disorders, to see how an ailment affects one's ability to identity emotions. 

    But as for the age-old question of whether Mona Lisa is happy, Kornmeier claims that the issue has been resolved. "There may be some ambiguity in another aspect," said Kornmeier, but "not ambiguity in the sense of happy versus sad."

    Related:

    The Da Vinci Area Code: Leonardo’s Living Relatives Tracked Down in Italy
    Uncrack a Smile: 'Disappearing' Swedish Dental Implants to Cure Facial Fractures
    OK, Gauguin! New Smartphone Art App Aims to Revolutionize Museum Guides
    Sotheby's London Art Auction Totals Record $240Mln
    Rebranding an Icon: Google Considers Painting Blue Links Black
    Tags:
    facial recognition, neurology, Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok