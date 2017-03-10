Register
17:54 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Viking festival in the Kaliningrad Area

    Eat Like a Viking! Nordic Warrior Diet Craze Scours Scandinavia

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zharembo
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 53551

    The common image of Vikings as stalwart Nordic warriors leads one to envision bearded savage men ripping semi-raw pieces of meat with their bare teeth and lifting stone mugs of muddy ale. However, early Scandinavians had a rather advanced diet, which may become the next gastronomical fashion in a great comeback.

    Cat
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Cats Hitched a Ride on Viking Ships, DNA Study Shows
    While game was indeed devoured in large quantities by the ragged warriors of the North after all their exploits, the Vikings enjoyed a very diverse diet, which may make a stand against other culinary fads of today, such as the trendy "paleo diet." Remarkably, the Vikings enjoyed even imported delicacies such as peaches.

    Bar feasts, when hungry-for-life Nordic pirates consumed everything they could grab, climaxing in the consumption of sacrificial boars. Everyday Viking fare consisted of a range of foods that would easily put the nutrition maniacs of today to shame. Vikings were not averse to eating large quantities of vegetables or enjoying yoghurt-like fermented cheese still found on Iceland and sometimes marketed abroad. Overall, dairy products made a frequent appearance in the Viking diet, since the mighty warriors turned into adroit farmers that persevered in the harsh Nordic conditions.

    ​According to the Ribe Viking Center in Denmark, a reconstructed settlement enticing visitors with prospects of total immersion in the Viking culture, including clothing, lifestyle and nourishment, the Vikings had a wide range of food and wild herbs to pick from. Additionally, excavations revealed the surprising presence of "imported" products such as cinnamon.

    Harald Bluetooth being baptized by Poppo the missionary, probably ca. 970.
    © Wikipedia/ Anagoria
    1,000-Year-Old Viking Ruler Harald Bluetooth on Trial in Denmark
    Most of the food was cooked over an open fire or a hearth, and Viking staples included salted herring, barley porridge and boiled sheep heads, enhanced with flat rye bread. During a voyage, though, dried and salty stockfish were a key source of protein for the sturdy crew. Geography played its part in the regional variety as well. For instance, seals were consumed in Greenland.

    Long before supermarkets, a Viking's daily menu was also heavily influenced by seasons. During the summer, meals were much more diverse and included a variety of berries, such as apples, plums, cherries, currants, raspberries, as well as root crops, greens and beans, according to the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Norway. While your ordinary Viking dish was not particularly sophisticated, it was by no means bland. Typical flavor-enhancing ingredients included onion, garlic, coriander and dill, all of which still play an important role in Nordic cuisine. On the other hand, though, the Vikings were familiar with walnut oil, with which they became familiar during their outings to southern Europe.

    For instance, this is a barley porridge recipe courtesy of the Foteviken Museum, which is "living history" open-air Viking settlement in southern Sweden.

    3-4 dl coarse barley flour
    1 liter of water
    2 apples
    salt

    Boil water and stir the flour gradually. Keep boiling for 15 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the chopped apples, and let the broth infuse for up to 1 hour.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Transatlantic Saga: Viking Ship Sails Into New York Harbor After Oceanic Voyage
    Edda Goes Digital: Sweden to Digitalize Annals of Viking Lore
    Viking Showdown! Denmark and Sweden Go to War... On Twitter
    Viking Spoils: Icelandic Football Squad's Heroic Feats Net Millions
    Tags:
    food, nutrition, diet, vikings, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok