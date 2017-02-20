Fashion Disaster: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Gets Trolled for Ill-Fitting Suit

On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the prospects for bringing peace to the war-torn Donbass region. Agreeing with Moscow's position, the French and German foreign ministers reiterated their view that there is no alternative to implementing the September 2014 Minsk ceasefire and its February 2015 follow-up.

However, ever mindful of the importance of presentation in diplomacy, fashion-savvy social media users noticed something odd about the meeting: in the traditional group photo of the four top diplomats, Foreign Minister Klimkin seemed to stand out with his ill-fitting suit.

Recalling the fashion faux-pas' of other Ukrainian leaders, which have become a trend for some odd reason, mischievous Twitter users began suggesting that Klimkin may have 'borrowed' his sense of style from disgraced Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, known for his odd taste in apparel, not to mention his penchant for chewing on neckties, or even from President Petro Poroshenko.

"There's a rumor going around that Klimkin, Saakashvili and Poroshenko take turns wearing the same suit."

Other users joked that perhaps the cause of the officials' fashion problems was that their tailor was secretly a 'Kremlin agent'.

"When your tailor is an agent of the Kremlin." Pictured, Klimkin, Poroshenko, lawmaker Mustafa Dzhemilev and former Georgian president and ex-Odessa governor Saakashvili.

Some commentators even got the distinct impression that the tendency by wealthy Ukrainian officials to wear shabby-looking suits was a deliberate ploy.

"@aviacop @ ea_potapoff: They all have the same 'designer'…dressing up in the 'give me money' style."

Others still joked that the suit was actually fine, but that it got rumpled in the course of the intense negotiations. Klimkin, after all, had recently bragged to Ukrainian media that he and his French and German colleagues would put 'serious pressure' on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"This is how a person who promised to crush Lavrov looks after meeting with Lavrov."

A couple Twitter users also cleverly took note of a photo of the Russian foreign minister laughing with newly minted German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, taking it to mean that perhaps the men were pondering Klimkin's fashion sense.

"Lavrov marvels over Klimkin's impeccable style."

Finally, some asked whether perhaps Klimkin's rapid weight gain in recent months may be an indication that the foreign minister was with child.

"What's with Klimkin? Is he pregnant?!"

Indeed, Foreign Minister Klimkin, who was appointed to the post in June 2014, has put on a lot of weight during his time in office.

"Klimkin: Trendsetter."

Of course, there is an understanding in the world of politics and life in general that substance is more important than style. Its when you are perceived to have neither that problems arise.