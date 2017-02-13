Half of Swedes Intimidated by Government's Tall Tales of Russian 'Threat'

Meanwhile, confidence in the ability of police and security services to prevent invasions remains lackluster despite having appreciated. Today, only 19 percent of Swedes believe that the authorities could handle a potential attack; 64 percent don't think that the government is up to the task, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported.
This resonates well with the Swedish frame of mind, where Russians have historically occupied the place of a 'sworn enemy'. In Swedish, the term for russophobia is 'rysskräck' and the concept dates back to Russia's conquest of Finland and the Baltic region.
Today, a new wave of Cold War paranoia is paving the way for Sweden to ditch its century-long tradition of non-alignment. The fictitious Russian "threat" is a comfortable pretext for joining NATO, preparations for which seem to be already in full swing amid an ongoing military build-up.
"The Cold War is a time that neither Swedes nor Russians want to return to. Especially not the Russians, who had to sacrifice over 20 million in their fight against Hitler' fascism. [The idea] that this country would be ready to start a mass slaughter in any other country is scarcely credible," Sven-Olov Degerman claimed in an opinion piece.
Another instance of Russophobia influencing Sweden's decision-making is Stockholm's reluctance to green-light Swedish ports' participation in Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, despite obvious benefits for the economies of local municipalities.
Swedes' fear of everything that is Russian may sometimes take downright hilarious shapes. Last week, a 55-year-old man in Blekinge County was sentenced to ten months in prison for aggravated arms smuggling. The man, who was arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, claimed to have felt it was necessary to arm himself due to an increased threat from Russia and the Russians, Swedish news portal 24Blekinge reported.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Sweden used to be so independent-minded, admirably so. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Pre-2010 the current wave of "rysskräck" was unheard of. It is totally manipulated and conjured by US media and their Swedish presstitute stenographers in state-controlled and corporate media. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mikhas, As an ascendant to Sweden I am ashamed for their headless behavior. What a bunch of "sheeple" following the MSM cabal.
JOHN CHUCKMAN
For example, they were notable in opposing the Vietnam Holocaust and giving refuge to young American resisting that pointless war.
The country appears - say, fifty years later - to have been reduced to an American colony.
Mikhas
In earlier times like the sub-hunting years of the 80´s of non-existent Russian submarines such panic attacks were usually initiated by the Swedish "military" desperate for more funds and as usual, NATO membership.
the inland town by the lake of Vänern Karlstad has nothing to do with it, it is Karlshamn, in county Blekinge you are referring to.
Robert Klimenkoin reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)