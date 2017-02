LONDON (Sputnik) — The ‘La La Land’ musical directed by Damien Chazelle won the best film award at the 70th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony in London on Sunday, after winning seven Golden Globes last month.

Chazelle also claimed the best director award, while the movie’s star Emma Stone was named the best leading actress. "La La Land" also claimed awards for the best original music and cinematography.

The best actor title went to Casey Affleck for his role in the drama "Manchester by the Sea."