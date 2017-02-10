Top Five Surprising Facts About Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

On this occasion, Sputnik gathered several interesting facts about Russa's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
2. The Russian Foreign Minister is fond of rafting: he used to go rafting on the rivers in the Altai mountains, along with his university classmates.
3. Lavrov likes playing the guitar. In 1999, he wrote a song dedicated to his alma mater Moscow States Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). The song later became the university's anthem. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry also shares the Russian Foreign Minister's interest in music. He even has his personal guitar that he takes with him during all his trips.
4. Lavrov is addicted to smoking. He refused to follow the recommendations of UN Secretary General Kofi Annan who introduced a ban on smoking at the UN headquarters. Lavrov said that "this house belongs to all members of the UN" and has continued smoking in designated areas.
5. Sergei Lavrov loves poetry and has published several rhymes of his own.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes, for sure he is a man of multi talents and also an ace at diplomacy... A modern day brave heart-- he reminds me of a massive Russian bear -- powerful and stoic and built to be the ultimate survivor ... God bless you and yours FM Sergey Loverov -- No, its not Lavrov-- it should be Love-rov... because no matter where he goes, his warmhearted and endearing ways have universal appeal all over the world. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete choticastile, I could not agree more with you concerning the FM of Russia.... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He's a class act, totally.
choticastile
armorin reply tochoticastile(Show commentHide comment)
The French would say : 'Il a une bonne tete' !!
I also like him immensely, it's like he has been there all his life, May God bless him and his great country.
JOHN CHUCKMAN