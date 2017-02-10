Register
22:30 GMT +310 February 2017
    Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives interview to Ekho Moskvy, Govorit Moskva

    Top Five Surprising Facts About Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

    Life
    On February 10 Russia celebrates Diplomatic Worker's Day to mark the achievements of outstanding Russian diplomats and commemorate the veterans of the Russian diplomatic service.

    On this occasion, Sputnik gathered several interesting facts about Russa's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    May 27, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin during visit to Greece
    From Steel Sword to Erotic Calendar: Most Unusual Gifts for Vladimir Putin
    1. Lavrov speaks three foreign languages: English, French and Sinhalese. The latter is the native language of the Sinhalese people, the largest ethnic group in Sri Lanka.

    2. The Russian Foreign Minister is fond of rafting: he used to go rafting on the rivers in the Altai mountains, along with his university classmates.

    3. Lavrov likes playing the guitar. In 1999, he wrote a song dedicated to his alma mater Moscow States Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). The song later became the university's anthem. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry also shares the Russian Foreign Minister's interest in music. He even has his personal guitar that he takes with him during all his trips.

    4. Lavrov is addicted to smoking. He refused to follow the recommendations of UN Secretary General Kofi Annan who introduced a ban on smoking at the UN headquarters. Lavrov said that "this house belongs to all members of the UN" and has continued smoking in designated areas.

    5. Sergei Lavrov loves poetry and has published several rhymes of his own.

    • Reply
      choticastile
      Yes, for sure he is a man of multi talents and also an ace at diplomacy... A modern day brave heart-- he reminds me of a massive Russian bear -- powerful and stoic and built to be the ultimate survivor ... God bless you and yours FM Sergey Loverov -- No, its not Lavrov-- it should be Love-rov... because no matter where he goes, his warmhearted and endearing ways have universal appeal all over the world.
      armorin reply tochoticastile(Show commentHide comment)
      choticastile, I could not agree more with you concerning the FM of Russia....
      The French would say : 'Il a une bonne tete' !!
      I also like him immensely, it's like he has been there all his life, May God bless him and his great country.
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      He's a class act, totally.
