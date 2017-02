Lavrov 'Would Not Predict a Breakthrough', But Situation in Syria Favorable

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The comment comes amid Turkey-Russia cooperation in settling the Syrian crisis. A nationwide Syrian ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey came into force on December 30 , and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

Moreover, Moscow, Ankara and Iran brought Syrian armed opposition and Damascus at the negotiating table during talks in Astana and worked on the political settlement of the war.

"We are in a situation which is… well, I would not predict a breakthrough, but which is much more favorable to at last begin to engage in the practical resolution of the crisis," Lavrov said in an interview with the NTV television channel.