Sputnik to Celebrate UNESCO World Radio Day With 24 Hour Radio Marathon

EDINBURGH (Sputnik) — The schedule will feature special guests speaking in nine different cities across the globe and spanning all time zones discussing the future of radio broadcasting in the social media age. For one 24 hour period experts from the United Kingdom, the United States, Uruguay, Syria, Iraq, Russia, China, Lebanon, and France will take part in a discussion reaching from pole to pole. The marathon will finish in Paris where a UNESCO representative will appear on Sputnik France to draw some conclusions on the trends affecting global radio today.

"Sputnik invites you to join us for this 24 hour radio extravaganza, as we take forward the discussion about the importance of radio in our modern, global, and multipolar world. Listeners can join in the discussion online by listening to the broadcast through the Sputnik website and also by engaging with Sputnik’s social media platforms," Head of Sputnik International Broadcasting Anton Anisimov said.

Before the marathon begins, Sputnik will also be launching a special poll which will ask readers and listeners about the devices they use to listen to radio broadcasting. The results of this poll will be discussed during the marathon.

"World Radio Day is a time for the world to unite around the unique opportunities that radio has to offer in supporting dialogue between communities, across borders and cultures. UNESCO is delighted that Sputnik International has taken up the challenge by having multiple radio marathons across the globe," UNESCO World Radio Day Coordinator, Alison Meston, said commenting on Sputnik's radio marathon.

