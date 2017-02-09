Register
11:39 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Sputnik

    Sputnik to Celebrate UNESCO World Radio Day With 24 Hour Radio Marathon

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 54 0 0

    Sputnik News Agency and Radio will be celebrating UNESCO World Radio Day 2017 on February 13 with a 24 hour radio marathon of special programming.

    EDINBURGH (Sputnik) — The schedule will feature special guests speaking in nine different cities across the globe and spanning all time zones discussing the future of radio broadcasting in the social media age. For one 24 hour period experts from the United Kingdom, the United States, Uruguay, Syria, Iraq, Russia, China, Lebanon, and France will take part in a discussion reaching from pole to pole. The marathon will finish in Paris where a UNESCO representative will appear on Sputnik France to draw some conclusions on the trends affecting global radio today.

    A visitor at the opening of a photo exhibition of the prizewinners in the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest in Moscow. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest Announces Jury for 2017

    "Sputnik invites you to join us for this 24 hour radio extravaganza, as we take forward the discussion about the importance of radio in our modern, global, and multipolar world. Listeners can join in the discussion online by listening to the broadcast through the Sputnik website and also by engaging with Sputnik’s social media platforms," Head of Sputnik International Broadcasting Anton Anisimov said.

    Before the marathon begins, Sputnik will also be launching a special poll which will ask readers and listeners about the devices they use to listen to radio broadcasting. The results of this poll will be discussed during the marathon.

    "World Radio Day is a time for the world to unite around the unique opportunities that radio has to offer in supporting dialogue between communities, across borders and cultures. UNESCO is delighted that Sputnik International has taken up the challenge by having multiple radio marathons across the globe," UNESCO World Radio Day Coordinator, Alison Meston, said commenting on Sputnik's radio marathon.

    Sputnik (sputniknews.com) is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    UNESCO World Radio Day, UNESCO, Sputnik News, Radio Sputnik, Rossiya Segodnya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok