Faking It: Danish Women Unwittingly Turned Into Porn Models

Fully dressed images are usually copied from a woman's profile on social networking sites only to be engineered to look like hardcore pornography. More often than not, the victims do not know who is behind the manipulation and are afraid that the smearing images will be spread further in an unhinged way, with users unable to distinguish a fake. In the manipulated images, only their face remains the same, but now it is sitting on a real porn model's body with bare breasts and exposed genitalia.
Twenty-two-year-old Maiken Lindhardt is one of the victims of the manipulation. Her perfectly decent images were doctored to look like hardcore porn.
"I know that it's not me, right? But others who have seen the pictures might well believe that it was me," a dismayed Maiken Lindhardt told Danish Radio.
The biggest problem is that it is impossible for the victims to fully put the incident behind them, since the fake images are never deleted and remain circulating on the internet. Additionally, it may impede one's career if a potential employer decides to run an online search.
To stop the torrent of profanities spewed against Danish women, Danish Radio launched a hotline, where similar cases of fake porn can be reported under the condition of anonymity.
Last week, Denmark presented a series of measures to curb so-called "revenge porn," which includes the sharing of explicit images of people online without their consent. Among other things, the penalty was raised from six months to two years in prison. Additionally, traffickers earning money by selling or exchanging naked images will also face harsher penalties.
In 2015, a high-profile trial involving fake pornography ended with the accused man being sentenced to six months' imprisonment and a fine for manipulating images of eleven girls, several of which were minors.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Once again, Sputnik management, I would add my voice to others for your esteemed Sputniknews to clear its act and eliminate articles which , one can see in the past 6 months or so have drifted more and more towards nudity, immodestly -dressed women, degradation of women, all in line with your so called 'western' counterparts. Remember, you are not the 'west', decadent as ever, you are Russia, you represent Russia, people look up to you, keep your articles clean from impurity, remember your Christian Heritage which is under attack by the one-worlders & globalists and 'open', 'large', progressive minds.... which are working day and night to destroy all traces of Christianity.
armor
I APPEAL to other readers to write to you, to start a mini-campaign to start with, and keep requesting you to act. There is always Pres. Putin in the last resort. I would write to him when the time comes. But I know that Russia is a no-nonsense country, keeps her word, and remember, you have (in Sputnik) a winning formula.....a winning formula.
Russia is the only sane voice in this world without compass. And she has a compass all right....