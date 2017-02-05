Register
05 February 2017
    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to members of the media after meeting with Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    Lost in Trumpslation: Japanese Student Translates Trump’s Tweets

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    The Japanese public has been afforded a better insight into the mentality of the new President of the United States thanks to a 17-year-old student who translated Donald Trump’s tweets.

    Donald Trump and Theresa May
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar, Kirsty Wigglesworth
    #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay: Ode to a Special Meeting as Both Take a Twitter Beating
    President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter has, among other things, offered people around the world a better understanding of the new US leader’s views and personality.

    Until recently, however, millions of Japanese were denied this opportunity due to the language barrier. Now, however, the efforts of a 17-year-old Japanese student have helped remove this obstacle.

    Starting November 20, 2016 this anonymous student known only as K・T-san began translating almost all of the Donald Trump’s tweets into Japanese.

    ​According to the web portal RocketNews24, K・T-san actually started his Twitter account and subsequently began this translation work simply because he wanted to improve his English skills for college entrance exams, although he was also interested in learning what exactly the new US president was saying on social media.

    ​Setting upon his task with gusto, K・T-san paid particular attention to Trump’s use of casual speech, relaying such nuances by differentiating between polite and impolite Japanese.

    He also takes great care when dealing with tweets containing typos, patiently explaining how they look to an English-speaking audience and what kind of jokes these spelling gaffes could trigger.

    ​K・T-san’s dedication and enthusiasm did not go unnoticed, as his Twitter account has already attracted 80 thousand followers and continues to grow with each passing day.

    Tags:
    language, translation, Twitter, Donald Trump, Japan, United States
