Iranian Woman Gives Birth to Record-Oldest Embryo After 14 Years of Preservation

The previous record was held by a baby who was born from an embryo, preserved i for 11 years, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

“Until now, nobody has been able to give birth to a healthy baby from an embryo that had been frozen for so many years,” one of the leaders of the Isfahan infertility treatment center, Dr. Seyed Asadollah Kalantari said.

He added that there are more than 100,000 frozen embryos stored at the center right now.

According to the source, the 42-year-old Iranian woman who gave birth to the baby feels fine. Earlier, the woman was battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, or cancer of the lymphatic system.

This method of in-vitro fertilization is considered to be one of the most common methods of preserving fertility for women who have had cancer, especially those who have undergone radiation and chemotherapy.

It should be noted that the Iranian authorities are taking decisive steps to increase birth rates in the country. A few weeks ago a bill was approved allowing fathers to take maternity leave for child care.

Moreover, the State covers all medical expenses of citizens for treatment of infertility and it also creates a financial incentives for young mothers.