Swedish Pick-Up Artist Teaching Underage Migrants How to Spit Game

"For instance, I explain that girls in Sweden wear short skirts all year round, which is perfectly normal around here. And you should not call them ugly names simply because of that," Mohammad Arvan told SVT.
Another portion of the lectures in flirting includes advice and tips on how to get girls' attention and maintain their interest. Accordingly, "new Swedes" hone their speaking skills and body language.
"It is important to never start nagging. One should not sound too desperate or act too enthusiastic," Mohammad Arvan explained.
"In the beginning, they were completely useless. They just approached the target and went for the phone number. This won't work of course. Now they have gotten much better," a proud Mohammad Arvan said.
According to him, many of the participants have never gone out with girls before. In many Mid-Eastern countries, boys are punished for hanging out with the opposite sex. Coupled with poor Swedish, this makes meaningful conversation particularly difficult.
"Many girls have called me and said things like 'finally' and that I was doing a good thing. They also said similar courses should be arranged for Swedish guys too, because they apparently also have a lot to learn," Arvan told SVT, disclosing plans to launch similar courses for Swedish guys, giving lectures and eventually even making an educational film.
Last year, Sweden experienced an unprecedented wave of sexual assaults, rapes and harassment, which were at first blamed on unaccompanied underage asylum seekers, but later police retracted its statements for the sake of political correctness. According to Arvan, who naturally heard about disturbances at public baths and concerts, something should be done about this. The pick-up course was therefore hailed across Sweden as a way to bridge the cultural gap between "new Swedes" and locals and avoid unsolicited molestation.
At the moment, six participants aged 15 to 17 have enrolled, and five of them Afghans.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How many times is this crappy story going to run? this would be the 4th-5th time I've seen this story on sputnik!
v76