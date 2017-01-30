Register
20:54 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Sofia Khasanova (right) with Blanca Suárez at Siberia nail salon in Madrid.

    Nailed It! 'Extravagant' Siberian Manicure Wins the Hearts of Madrid Ladies

    © Sputnik/
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 23030

    Two Russian women, Sofia Khasanova and Yulia Filippova, opened a nail bar in Madrid called “Siberia.” At first it was hard for them to suit the tastes of local customers, until famous Spanish actress Blanca Suárez ran across the salon and spread the word about it, kicking off a new trend in Spanish fashion.

    The now-successful-businesswomen from Novosibirsk had no previous experience of the beauty industry before arriving in Spain. Sofia worked at City Hall and was an expert in child nutrition, while Yulia had her own travel agency. The two women dreamt of living in sunny Spain, and one day they decided it was time to change their lives.

    Other Russian women who lived in Spain advised Sofia and Yulia to open a nail salon, as they were complaining about the poor quality of local manicure and pedicure services.

    Yulia Filippova and Sofia Khasanova at their Siberia nail salon in Madrid.
    © Sputnik/
    Yulia Filippova and Sofia Khasanova at their "Siberia" nail salon in Madrid.

    "When we first opened in 2015, it was difficult to find our own clientele, especially in the area where the salon is located. It is a quiet area with a respectable audience and expensive restaurants, adjacent to the Ritz hotel," they told Sputnik Spanish.

    Occasionally a few Spanish ladies wandered in the salon. "They looked surprised when we offered them our designs. For them it was bad taste; we were no different from the typical Chinese nail bars in their understanding."

    Mostly, their clients asked for express manicure and red or burgundy nail polish and French tips for special occasions. But now their Siberia salon has gained a barrage of clients craving neat and bright custom nail designs. Pedro Almodovar's muse Blanca Suárez helped the fashionable public to get accustomed with "Siberia in Madrid," when she wrote about them in her blog in the Spanish edition of Vogue magazine.

    Sofia Khasanova (right) with Blanca Suárez at Siberia nail salon in Madrid.
    © Sputnik/
    Sofia Khasanova (right) with Blanca Suárez at "Siberia" nail salon in Madrid.

    "Thanks to Blanca and publications in magazines and Instagram, we finally found 'our' clients about a year after opening. Now, almost 70% of our clients are Spanish, and almost all of them ask for a manicure with our design. Some of them have even come from other cities to get a nail design in our salon," the Siberian ladies said.

    "We are very lucky! Blanca loves nail art and all of our designs. Therefore, if she is not busy filming, she always gets her nails done at Siberia. Even her fiancé Joel, a young and very promising actor, constantly comes to our salon for a pedicure," Sofia and Yulia added.

    Oddly enough, their Spanish clients now ask for the most garish designs. "For example, we did all gold nails for Sonsoles, a well-known blogger in Madrid; and she is, by the way, more than 55 years old. We also did bright orange nails with a tiger animal print on each finger to Ana Ureña, former editor of Cosmopolitan magazine," they said.

    Now, Sofia and Yulia are sure that the risks and difficulties were totally worth it. They are very happy they moved to Madrid, making their wish come true.

    "We had a double stress associated with moving to Spain and adapting to another country, as well as with the opening of our salon and understanding of the southern mentality. Now we have a lot of plans for the future, and we won't restrict ourselves with only one salon," the women concluded.

    Related:

    North Koreans Keen on Nordic Design, Swedish Architecture
    Misanthropic Ladies, Rejoice! Spider Dress to Isolate From Unwanted Annoyance
    Tags:
    art, design, nail, Siberia, Madrid, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Trumping Terrorist Entry
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok