Slovenian Factory Makes Unusual Gift for Melania Trump

The Kopitarna shoe factory in the Slovenian town of Sevnica, in which Melania was born, has produced a special collection of elegant slippers called "The White House."

The slippers with genuine fur, made by fashion designer Maja Shtamol, were released in a limited edition, and can be purchased only online for 55 euros.

The company first wanted to name the new collection after the US president's wife, but couldn't do so because of a special warning by Trump's lawyers in Slovenia. The warning said that it is not allowed to use the names of people related to Trump for commercial purposes without prior approval.

The local press reported that the slippers have already been sent overseas to Mrs. Trump.

Melania Trump has become the second foreign-born first lady of the United States and the first non-native speaker of English.