Register
17:42 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Girl

    Like a Virgin: Fake Hymens Selling Like Hot Cakes in Denmark

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    278217

    Europe's increasingly multicultural society is affecting local market habits. Fake hymen sales have surprisingly skyrocketed in Denmark to reflect a rising demand among the Nordic country's growing Muslim population.

    DO IT FOREVER (Do it for Denmark 3) | Spies Rejser
    © Photo: Youtube/ Spies Rejser
    Racy Ad Urges Sex-Tired Danes With Kids to 'Do it Forever'
    In 2016 alone, over 500 fake hymens were sold to Danish customers. Over the past five years, companies Hymenshop and Virginia Care have sold 2,670 fake hymens to Danish customers, Danish broadcaster Radio24syv reported.

    In traditional Muslim culture, it is a given for a girl to consummate marriage as a virgin. The product is therefore specifically aimed at Muslim women to make sure they bleed like a virgin during their wedding night.

    "There is still a very strong expectation that Muslim girls be virgins at marriage. If proved otherwise, girls may become very worried, experience pressure and even become desperate enough to consider suicide," Susanne Fabricius, project manager in the NGO EtniskUng that instructs young people in handling honor-related conflicts, told Danish daily Berlingske.

    ​A fake hymen consists of a membrane containing either bovine blood or paint that is similar to blood, and is inserted into a woman's vagina half an hour before intended intercourse. During intercourse the membrane is pierced so that the cultural desire for blood-stained sheets as a token of virginity is met.

    Despite the ubiquitous notion that blood during first-time sex is a token of virginity, it is actually nothing but a deep-rooted misconception. According to Charlotte Wilken-Jensen, chief physician and specialist in gynecology and obstetrics at Hvidovre Hospital, only one or two women out of ten actually bleed when having intercourse for the first time.

    Tape measure
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Sweden Employs 'Penis-Meters' to Raise Sexual Awareness
    However, according to Daniela Lindemann of the German company Virginia Care, the demand for fake hymens has risen over the last year throughout the world.

    "We believe that many women are interested in our product, because it is cheaper and easier than, say, a surgery that restores the hymen," Daniela Lindemann told Radio24syv, venturing that a fake hymen is "completely risk-free."

    "Some girls share the belief that only good girls remain virgins until marriage. They are very afraid of dishonoring their family and losing their lovers if they do not bleed on the wedding night," Sigrid Bacher Frederiksen, coordinator at the social agency Dialogkorpset, Radio24syv.

    A fake hymen costs 400-600 DKK ($60-90) and is sent discreetly, disguised as a jewelry box.

    Related:

    Gender Equality Meets Muslim Handshake Morality Issue in Sensitive Sweden
    Islamist 'Morality Police' Lurk in Troubled Swedish Suburbs
    Norwegian Healthcare: Hijab OK, Niqab and Burka Bad
    Norwegian Bank Entices Muslims With Interest-Free 'Halal Loans'
    Tags:
    Virginity, Islam, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      a sad society, women degraded once more.
    • Reply
      jas
      Europe's increasingly multicultural society is affecting local market habits.
      --
      All of these articles ignore how this is a destructive and structured attack on Western culture. This isn't a good thing.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok