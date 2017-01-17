Little Capybaras Bathing Big With 'Long Bath Showdown' in Japan (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Last weekend, four Japanese animal parks in Izu, Nagasaki, Saitama, and Nasu deiced to measure the love of capybaras for bathing in strict figures by timing the first animal that entered the bath in the morning.

The results were published on the “Capybara Outdoor Bath” Facebook group.

Umi, a one-year-old female capybara from Nasu Animal Kingdom in Tochigi Prefecture, came in first, staying in the bath for unbelievable 4 hours, 56 minutes and 32 seconds! It was particularly cold in Tochigi, and Umi probably tried to keep itself warm in the bath.

Second place was taken by Shiratama, a one-year-old female from Izu Shaboten Park in Shizuoka Prefecture, with a good effort soaking for 1 hour, 51 minutes and 29 seconds.

Momiji, a eight-year-old female from Nagasaki Bio Park in Nagasaki Prefecture, was third, She stayed in water for 20 minutes and 3 seconds, disappointing the staff who expected Momiji to bathe for longer, but the rodent got totally embarrassed when a crowd of supporters watched and another capybara wanted to join the soak.

The last, but not least was Kanna, a five-year-old female from Saitama Children’s Zoo in Saitama Prefecture. She was the first to get in the bath that morning, but also the first to leave it in just 12 minutes and 34 seconds.

The Long Bath Showdown turned out to be an all-girl contest, because in all of the four zoos females were the first to occupy the facility.

The winner of the competition received a prize, including bitter oranges from Izu, broccoli from Saitama and pomelos from Nagasaki.

