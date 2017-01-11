New Year's Resolutions: Brits' Top Goals for 2017

Women are more likely to have made resolutions than men (24% vs 17%), whilst younger people are more likely to have made them than their elder peers, with 33% of 18-24 year olds and 23% of 25-49 year olds having made resolutions compared to just 15-16% of 50+ year olds, according to YouGov.

Looking back at last year, it appears that about half of people (48%) who made a New Year's resolution in 2016 were successful at keeping to it.

Here are Brits' top goals for 2017.