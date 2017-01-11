Japan Gets Early Delivery of Apple's Latest 'Living Cat' iPhone Cases

Japan is famous for its hi-tech gadgets and its affection to “kawaii” things. Both trends come together in this ultra-modern cat iPhone case which was unveiled on Twitter at the end of December.
新発売のiPhoneケース pic.twitter.com/eJ3J9QhDkj— うるにゃそ (@uru_uru_kedama) 30 декабря 2016 г.
A cat owner posted in her Twitter account a shot of her pet clinging tightly to her iPhone with its furry paws, and wrote: “New iPhone Case”. To the moment writing the post has got more than 50,000 shares.
Since the brand-new device went so popular, its designer had to issue a caution warning that the case may occasionally bite the iPhone.
※使用上の注意— うるにゃそ (@uru_uru_kedama) 30 декабря 2016 г.
たまに噛まれます pic.twitter.com/wxrWuiHrTo
The phone-case kitty became internet famous, and now its other photos are getting hundreds of likes as well.
みなさんにうるにゃそかわいいって言ってもらえてとても嬉しいです~~~😂 pic.twitter.com/JEhDz1itzf— うるにゃそ (@uru_uru_kedama) 6 января 2017 г.
うるにゃその持ち運びスタイル— うるにゃそ (@uru_uru_kedama) 4 января 2017 г.
うる「気分は子カンガルーにゃそ」 pic.twitter.com/P1265dW6UW
