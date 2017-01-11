Japan Gets Early Delivery of Apple's Latest 'Living Cat' iPhone Cases

Japan is famous for its hi-tech gadgets and its affection to “kawaii” things. Both trends come together in this ultra-modern cat iPhone case which was unveiled on Twitter at the end of December.

​A cat owner posted in her Twitter account a shot of her pet clinging tightly to her iPhone with its furry paws, and wrote: “New iPhone Case”. To the moment writing the post has got more than 50,000 shares.

Since the brand-new device went so popular, its designer had to issue a caution warning that the case may occasionally bite the iPhone.

​The phone-case kitty became internet famous, and now its other photos are getting hundreds of likes as well.

