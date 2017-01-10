DJ-In-Chief: Obama Receives Job Offer for When He Leaves the White House

"Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?" the founder of the platform, Daniel Ek, wrote in his Twitter.
The position is called "President of Playlists." It requires "at least eight years of experience running a highly-regarded nation." The candidate is also expected to have good relationships with a wide range of musicians.
According to media reports, Obama joked earlier that he hopes to get a job in Spotify, when he leaves the White House.
Moreover, the US leader planned to help poor black and Latino young people, by working with My Brother's Keeper Alliance — a charity organization seeking to improve the quality of their lives.
He also is considering writing a book about his years in the White House.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He should go to jail To a TRIBUNAL for all he done. But ICC is ONLY to help with west geopolitical ambitions. a TOTALLY BIASED system. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete North Korea has already offered both him and his Wookie in drag free bananas for life and as many simian arses to sniff out they like, at the Pyong Gyang Zoo.
cast235
Mikhas
As his white owners is gonna drop him like a piece of sh*t, i think he should take it, it´s the best offer around and it would even shield him from the tribunal for crimes against humanity.