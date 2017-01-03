SketchShe Trio's New Year's Special (VIDEOS)

Shae-Lee, Lana and Madison made a glitzy lip-sync video to thank their fans for support and wish them a happy New Year.

As a reminder of their sense of humor, the girls shared a "chipmunk" version of the same music video.

The trio gained popularity in March 2015 when their lip-sync video featuring "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen went viral. Since then, the video has gained more than 29 million views.

Shortly after their video "Bohemian Carsody", SketchShe released more footage of the girls, dressed in a variety of Halloween-style outfits, singing along with different songs and dancing in their car.

The video proved to be even more popular, with the current number of views surpassing 38 million.

Since their initial success as sing-along performers, the trio has moved to producing comedy sketches which they've made available on their Youtube channel and Facebook page.