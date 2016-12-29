Register
20:02 GMT +329 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Gan Duoping, the fourth generation inheritor of Zhaoliqiao brick tea production techniques, introduces brick tea production techniques at Zhaoliqiao Tea Factory in Chibi, Central China's Hubei province, on November 29, 2016.

    Journey of 12-year-old Boy to Tea Master

    © Photo: Zhu Lingqing/chinadaily.com.cn
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 9 0 0

    Born into a family of tea people who worked at Zhaoliqiao Tea Factory in Chibi, Central China's Hubei province, Gan began learning brick tea manufacturing when he was 12 and became a formal employee of the factory just like others around him.

    Back to the beginning, it was more like the tea chose him, not the other way around.

    "Initially, I even did not like drinking tea," said Gan Duoping, the 58-year-old brick tea master who has worked his way up to become the fourth generation inheritor of "Zhaoliqiao brick tea production techniques", adding that he had no special passion for tea making in the early days.

    Damaged envelope. (File)
    © Flickr/ Ken Mayer
    Japanese Man Posts Rotten Tea Leaves and Women's Undies as Revenge for Bullying at Elementary School
    Born into a family of tea people who worked at Zhaoliqiao Tea Factory in Chibi, Central China's Hubei province, Gan began learning brick tea manufacturing when he was 12 and became a formal employee of the factory just like others around him.

    He said the financial situation was such that he barely had meat to eat and there was no spare oil or fat in his body for tea to break down.

    It was only after he learned from several tea masters that his attitude to tea gradually changed.

    "All my masters have one thing in common: Their love for tea manufacturing," Gan said. "From them, I learned the tea culture and enhanced my theoretical and perceptual knowledge of tea. I no longer merely regard tea as a material thing but has realized that it has its own spirituality. I think it was the power of example that helped me find my passion of tea."

    Moreover, trips to Inner Mongolia autonomous region deepened Gan's understandings on the importance of brick dark tea in local shepherds' daily lives.

    Guinness World Record won for bungee 'dunk' into cup of tea
    Youtube / ODN
    It’s Tea O’clock! Super Accurate Cookie Dunking Into Tea in 70 Meter Jump
    "They prefer eating no meat for three days to drinking no tea for one day," Gan said as he acknowledged that he felt a sense of satisfaction when he realized that for shepherds eating beef and mutton as main dishes in border areas, the brick dark tea made by his factory, which can be the oil solution, is an absolute necessity to their diets.

    "Chibi, the hometown of Chinese brick dark tea, was also once the source of Eurasian tea road. In the heyday of the late Qing Dynasty, there were more than 200 tea makers here. Merchants from Russia, Germany and Britain all gathered here to buy and transport tea to Europe via today's Inner Mongolia autonomous region and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The history made me aware that making brick tea is a responsibility for every generation to inherit," Gan said.

    Inherit spirits of the craftsmen

    Gan, having learned from many tea masters, said every of them had imparted his or her unique wisdom to him.

    In the process of tea manufacturing, pile fermentation is the hardest part. No one except Gan among his peers in the factory has done the work for five years.

    "The work requires the greatest intensity of labor and it is done on high temperature and dusty condition. No young man would like to do the job."

    Xu Aisheng, a pile fermentation technician, told Gan at that time being diligent is the key of the work. Xu set himself an example to Gan as he kept checking tea pile every early morning.

    Tea-seller from Pakistan Arshad Khan
    © Photo: Instagram/jiah_ali
    Handsome Tea-Seller Easing Tensions Between India and Pakistan
    In addition, Gan had learned "having credit is the baseline of making tea" from Xiong Changgeng and "finding answers by observing, thinking and practicing rather by simply asking" from Lei Yipu.

    "Being a good person is the first step of making good tea," Gan said. "I have five apprentices now and the most important quality I care about them is moral quality. Next is loyalty to our factory."

    Gan himself is a model of loyalty at the factory. Epitomizing the overall tea manufacturing skills, Gan now is a senior engineer and national first level technician. Several companies have offered him high salaries up to 300,000 yuan ($43,522) per year, but he has refused all of them.

    "Just like my predecessors who had devoted their life to our factory, I have worked here for more than 40 years. My feelings for it would never change," Gan said.

    Keep innovating to grasp the best times

    Since 1988, Gan has started writing down the rules in tea production techniques, something his predecessors had never done.

    "In the past, masters could only pass their techniques to us through word of mouth. But I believe times are always changing and it is crucial to meet the requirements of consumers at the new time," he said.

    Gan has been involved in the national tea standardization work for 28 years and believes it is better for his company to lead the standard rather than chase the standard.

    He also has realized that traditional tea production techniques will meet new challenges as consumers' tastes on tea change with their lifestyles.

    "It means we have to find a balance between adjusting the tea's flavor according to consumers' changing habits and avoid abandoning good traditional techniques," Gan said.

    Tea party
    © Photo: Pixabay
    New Data Reveals Hot Drink is No Longer Britain's Cup of Tea
    However, the balance is not easy to achieve. Gan said to reduce the fluorine content in tea, they changed the original harvest frequency of tea leaves from one time per year to three to four times per year to enhance tea tenderness, which resulted in changes in taste and thus lead to some old customers' complaints.

    "I think asking customers to accept new flavors needs time," Gan said. "We are still exploring the best formula."

    Facing new challenges, Gan believed now is the best time for tea men like him.

    "As Chinese people are getting rich day by day and have greater spending power, the tea market has the opportunity to boom. Brick dark tea, not only having health care function but also suitable for storage, has the potential to become new hot collection," he said.

    In addition, under the Belt and Road Initiatives, brick tea made by Zhaoliqiao Tea Factory can further develop markets in central Asian countries, Russia and European Union countries, Gan said.

    Zhaoliqiao Tea Factory's brick tea production technique is a national representative of the Intangible Cultural Heritage project. In addition, Zhaoliqiao Tea has been recognized as a China Time-honored Brand.

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website

    Related:

    Reading the Trump Tea Leaves
    Boosting Currency: Turkish Tea Vendor Offers Free Tea to Anyone Selling Dollars
    Japanese Man Posts Rotten Tea Leaves and Women's Undies as Revenge for Bullying
    Tags:
    tea, story, people, life, culture, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok