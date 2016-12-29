Only in Japan: Smartphone Toilet Paper Appears in Tokyo Airport

The company has installed small rolls of toilet paper for wiping smartphones and tablets in a high-tech restroom equipped with bidet and heated seat at Narita international airport, not far from the arrival gate, Japanese newspaper Mainichi reported.

According to a survey, conducted by world's largest toilet manufacturer, Japan-based company Toto, the thing that foreigners like about Japanese public lavatories most is their cleanliness.

However, it has also been discovered by American researches that there are more germs on a smartphone screen that on an average water-closet seat.

So, Docomo decided to tackle the main source of nasty bacteria in Japanese toilets – the dirt on your mobile phone!

© REUTERS/ Toru Hanai A man demonstrates a toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomo at Narita international airport in Narita, Japan, December 28, 2016

Every piece of toilet paper for smartphones bears the text “Welcome to Japan,” and is accompanied by instructions in English on how to connect to the Wi-Fi. A notice on the panel to which the roll is attached reads: “Keep your smartphone clean.”

