Japanese Kids Find Ingenious Ways to Trap Santa (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Their father tweeted photos and video clips of the boobytraps they invented and constructed with his help.
The kids took a serious approach to their ambitious plan. The first thing to do was, of course, to sketch the design.
臨時の会議という程でも無いのですが、わなを一部変更する事になりました。子供たちと話し合った結果、クギのやつは既にレゴで足を痛めてるのハズなのでやめ。代わりに帰ろうとするサンタに『ゆっくりしてってもらうやつ』へ変更となりました。ご査収くださいませ。 pic.twitter.com/JTqpBRmcim— もひかん (@mohikan1974) 15 декабря 2016 г.
Then they sought their parents’ help: they headed to a hardware store to buy some ropes and metal fixtures capable of bearing Santa’s solid weight.
『わなの図めん』を持ってホームセンターへ。今回の工作に限っては、親の手助けをなるべく減らし様子を見たいと思います。サンタの体重に耐える金具選びに苦戦。考えろ考えろ。 pic.twitter.com/HSV4DRLX5E— もひかん (@mohikan1974) 11 декабря 2016 г.
Santa was first tempted to succumb to his own greed. If he tried to pick some candies from the floor, he would be caught in a leg snare trap. Here is a video of it in action.
『にがさないやつ』の作動確認。 pic.twitter.com/gDyK1dmeeI— もひかん (@mohikan1974) 18 декабря 2016 г.
If Santa avoided this temptation, he would still get a ball thrown at his face if he wasn't cautious in his attempt to leave.
サンタ捕獲用わな『ゆっくりしてってもらうやつ』の最終作動試験。センサースイッチ（気絶玉を解放する糸と竹ヒゴ）の感度を調整しました。あとは明日の夜、レゴを撒いたら完成です。 pic.twitter.com/9J9ad9lx83— もひかん (@mohikan1974) 23 декабря 2016 г.
The last 'trap' left for Santa was Lego bricks all over the floor in front of the door. These really hurt when stepped on!
レゴ撒き完了。それではどちら様も、素敵なクリスマスを。 pic.twitter.com/XkonXi84rQ— もひかん (@mohikan1974) 24 декабря 2016 г.
However, despite all their efforts, Santa managed to escape. He turned out to be more dexterous that the kids expected, but just as kind as they knew he was. Before leaving their home, he left a note saying: “Dear Nagomi and Kazutoyo! This year I am giving you two presents. Since you were good kids, the first one is the toys you wanted. The second one is the memory of making all these traps together with your papa and mama. — Santa Claus”
やっぱりサンタは今年も一枚上手でした。 pic.twitter.com/BQSmaUEv76— もひかん (@mohikan1974) 24 декабря 2016 г.
