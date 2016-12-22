God Protects Fools: Chinese Villager Cracked Nuts With Grenade for 25 Years

According to the newspaper China People’s Daily, a resident of Dunmu District surnamed Ran brought a hand grenade to local police station in early December.

According to Ran, in 1991 he worked in Shuangqiao District in Hebei Province where one of colleagues gave him the grenade. The man said he did not even know that the strange metal ‘egg’ was a grenade, but noticed that it was perfect for cracking nuts.

Recently he saw a leaflet prohibiting keeping firearms and explosives at home. Ran saw his nut-cracker in one of the illustration, and so he learned it was a hand grenade which might be deadly and explodes on impact.

After that Ran decided to take this ‘household appliance’ to the police office. The report does not specify what the policemen said exactly, but says they called the man “reckless”.