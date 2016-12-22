God Protects Fools: Chinese Villager Cracked Nuts With Grenade for 25 Years

According to the newspaper China People’s Daily, a resident of Dunmu District surnamed Ran brought a hand grenade to local police station in early December.
According to Ran, in 1991 he worked in Shuangqiao District in Hebei Province where one of colleagues gave him the grenade. The man said he did not even know that the strange metal ‘egg’ was a grenade, but noticed that it was perfect for cracking nuts.
Recently he saw a leaflet prohibiting keeping firearms and explosives at home. Ran saw his nut-cracker in one of the illustration, and so he learned it was a hand grenade which might be deadly and explodes on impact.
After that Ran decided to take this ‘household appliance’ to the police office. The report does not specify what the policemen said exactly, but says they called the man “reckless”.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Don't be stupid and a fool of yourself as well. Those grenads even in full swing/smash against rock won't do anything. The hard dinamite inside can not explote by itself unless ignited by that .... ( I don't know in English), to poison fish with those dynamites one need a heavy duty lighter and stll need couple of minutes to get the dynamtes ignited. That core (.....) thing won't go of if you smash it, but will go off if you poke it with hard and sharp object such as a needle. Growing up and lived through 15 years of a war torn nation, those grenades and war weapons became play toys every day throughout my childhood age. Army tracers bullets became our fire crackers (twisted the bullets off, emptied some powder out, reinserted the bullet half way, refilled the powder, ignitet it, run way, and you will have a powerful fire cracker), grenades were good for poisoning fish, impact bullets are great for chopping down fruit tree branches, grenade launchers are good tools to killing fish, soft dynamites are good for mass poisoning of rats, etc.
peaceactivist2