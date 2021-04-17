Register
14:05 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators at their feet after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim's mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 11, 2021.

    NYPD Veteran: Until US Comes Up With Unified Use of Police Force System, Mass Protests Will Continue

    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082601369_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_830195896d89db50e196cb7a19ec5447.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202104171082646934-nypd-veteran-until-us-comes-up-with-unified-use-of-police-force-system-mass-protests-will-continue/

    The US has been swept by protests again after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer. The fact that the incident took place several kilometres from the site where George Floyd died only fuelled public anger over what is believed to be police violence. Is there an option to end to police violence and public disorder?

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez, an NYPD veteran and professor of criminal justice at St John’s University spoke to Sputnik about the flaws in the US police system. He thinks one unified policing system needs to be created in the US to stop civilians being killed. 

    Sputnik: Despite lengthy protest from the Black Lives Matter movement, accidental police killings of civilians still continue. Why? 

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: The United States does not have one unified use of force system. Of the seventeen thousand police departments in the United States, many of them have their own system and their own set of guidelines as it relates to use of force. So there's a lot of confusion as to what's appropriate and not appropriate. What's legal and what's not legal and what's ethical and what's not ethical as it relates to use of force. So people who live in New York City may view use of force differently than individuals who might live in Los Angeles, the other side of the country. So until there's one uniform system of use of force, you're going to continue to have these riots and protests and demonstrations because no one understands the appropriate steps as it relates to use of force. 

    US Riot Police in Washington During Floyd Protests
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrahmanov
    It's Time to Stop Talking About Defunding US Police, Start Funding It in Much Better Way, Prof Says
    Sputnik: And what is your stance on the police system in the US in general? What needs to be changed? 

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: Well, I think the president and the Department of Justice need to establish a panel of experts to create one system, one use of force guideline that every law enforcement agency in the United States must abide by. Right now, that's not the case. So until we have one unified system, there's always going to be confusion as to what’s appropriate and what the best way of dealing with use of force incidents, such as the ones that we've seen here in America over the course of the last year. 

    Sputnik: And what do you think should be done in order to implement this one unified use of force? 

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: Again, they need to put together a panel of experts and create a new use of force continuum that's endorsed and sanctioned by the federal government and supported by the federal, state and local law enforcement agency. So everyone has one system of use of force guidelines. Right now, there's just too much confusion on what the best action is and the best way of handling a use of force incident. 

    The Brooklyn Center Police Department is seen during a rally, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S. April 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    The Brooklyn Center Police Department is seen during a rally, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S. April 12, 2021.

    Sputnik: According to the body camera video of the Daunte Wright shooting, Kimberly A. Potter, the cop responsible for the killing confused her taser with her pistol. How?

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: Well, it's not likely I mean, now we get to look at the incident after the fact and try to understand what her frame of mind was, which is very difficult to do in these situations. In my expert opinion, what I think perhaps happened was once they realised that he had a warrant, the intention was to arrest him and it was a violent felony warrant for robbery. I think that was the point at which she removed a firearm – to protect herself, because now the information that she was supplied to the radio dispatcher was that she was dealing with a violent felon. So she removed her firearm and a scuffle ensued. And I think she thought she had her taser in her hand when she actually still had a firearm, because that's what she removed initially when she approached the vehicle and ultimately thinking she had a taser when in actuality she had a deadly weapon and discharged that deadly weapon and ultimately killed Mr. Wright.

    Sputnik: And do you think the system of training police officers should be changed? 

    New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are pictured as protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Part 3: Training the Warrior Cop: US Empire is a Laboratory for Militarized Policing
    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: There needs to be more investment. This is the reality. The public is not aware of every time a police officer is in the classroom, getting training is another day he's not out in the street preventing crime. So there's always a reluctance to take police officers off the street and bring them into the classroom. Unfortunately, we have to make a decision on what's most important, that the officers get adequate training, provide the funding and the technology to support that and take them off the street. So there needs to be a real discussion. People higher up in all these police departments need to agree and understand that training is of the utmost importance to avoid situations like this from happening. And I think most local municipalities and even the federal government need to provide funding. Perhaps officers can go to training on overtime so that it doesn't impact them being out in the street and preventing crime. So there needs to be a real conversation. They need to understand what the best approaches are. Training is the most important thing. 

    Sputnik: You mentioned a unified use of force. What major reforms does the police system need in order to prevent such incidents from happening? 

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: Well, I mean, I think they have an adequate system in place, but it's not adopted by every agency. They have the use of force continuum that starts off with the uniformed presence. Then it rises to verbal commands: soft hands, hard hands impact weapons, the threat of deadly physical force and then the use of deadly physical force. So there is a system in play, but it's not adopted by every agency. And experts around the country should get together and have a heart and a real discussion about what the best system is and then have the federal government support that system for every law enforcement agency in the country 

    Sputnik: How can you find common ground between police officers and those who are angry about police violence. Is it possible? 

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: It's a very difficult thing that's going to take place now because we continue to have these situations that happen, I think, as we continue to diversify our law enforcement agencies so that they're reflective of the communities they serve, not just at the police officer rank, but also at the chief and commissioner rank. We need adequate representation where black and brown people run these police departments so that the public sees that these agencies diverse not just at the local level, but at every level. 

    Sputnik: And what is your forecast on the situation, can major police reform be expected in the near future? 

    Dr. Robert Gonzalez: Again, there needs to be a real conversation. We keep having these situations happen over and over again, and I don't know how many times it has to happen before the leadership of this country decides to bring in the experts and come up with one unified system. Right now, it's just lip service. If you look on Twitter, the Vice president is complaining about policing here in America. Well, she's in a position to make real change. And until that happens, we're going to continue to have these situations happen over and over again. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    killing, murder, police brutality, George Floyd, Police violence, US police, police, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse