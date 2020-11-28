Joe Biden May End Up Being Removed as President and Replaced by Someone Else, Political Analyst Says

Scott Bennett, former US Army officer and political analyst, reflects on the ongoing turbulence of the post-election political life in the United States.

Sputnik: We are currently seeing growing pressure on the projected president-elect Biden to abide by his election rhetoric and plans. To what extent can the Biden-Harris administration stick to their agenda, in your view?



Scott Bennett: We are living in one of the most unpredictable and potentially volatile times in American history. The election of the American President is far from over and may be subject to months of legal wrangling, Congressional action, and potentially military action in order to maintain law and order. There are those people who voted for Donald Trump, and those who voted for Joe Biden, and the curious discrepancy is that it is almost statistically impossible for the votes to have favoured Joe Biden in the last few hours of election night—but that is the miracle that the Leftist Democrats and mainstream media are trying to convince the American public of. As a result, the Leftist groups and individuals who participated in the election campaign activities and messaging, are now clamouring for a piece of the Biden pie and demanding favouritism and pseudo-reparations to an extent. Whether they be Black Lives Matter, Communists, Homosexual Lobbying groups (LGBT, Man-Boy Love Association, Feminists), Environmentalists, Globalists, or Muslim Radical groups, these parties are trying to sway Biden away from traditional orthodoxy and semi-rational policy approaches and instead adopt radical revolutionary concepts, ideologies, and authoritarian orders—such as mandatory society lockdowns, mask-wearing, and forced vaccinations.

Sputnik: A coalition of progressive groups has launched a campaign demanding Biden transition officials to ‘keep corporate insiders out’ of his administration. We also saw reports that Jeh Johnson, the former Homeland Security secretary under the Obama administration, might be tapped as the CIA director. He is currently on Lockheed Martin’s board of directors. How can Biden balance between the interests of his voter base and the corporate lobby?



Scott Bennett: Much of the predictions about what is coming to American politics, besides Civil War and a national break-up of federalism and descent into regionalism and independent republics, is that Joe Biden will end up being removed as President, and replaced by someone else. Indeed Kamala Harris has also been deemed unqualified for President because her parents were not American citizens as the Constitution demands. So there is obviously there is a lot of deception and manipulation occurring that is being orchestrated by other parties. One of those interested parties are the national defence contractors such as weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin, and others like Dynology, Booz-Allen-Hamilton, SAIC, Haliburton, and many others who make money on war, weapons, and government regime change and international finance. Jeh Johnson is a typical profiteer of such activities. He was a high-level National Security and Intelligence Advisor in President Obama’s Administration and benefited from the “Shell Game” report which exposed how Jeh Johnson was involved in terrorist financing at the State Department and Department of Justice under Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder. (See www.shellgamewhistleblower.com for details about this international crime). Most likely what will transpire if Jeh Johnson is appointed by Biden is an increase in international wars, attacks, drone strikes, and regime change in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Russia—which should be treated as war crimes.

© REUTERS / Morry Gash Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hugs wife Jill Biden as U.S. President Donald Trump stands first lady Melania Trump after the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.

Sputnik: Senator Bernie Sanders recently claimed that it would be “enormously insulting” to leave progressives out of the administration. How can Biden ensure that both wings of the DNC are represented in his administration?



Scott Bennett: Traditionally, American President’s have rewarded their supporters and financial contributors with political positions or policies favourable to their industries; and also extended agreeable “olive branches” to the opposite party as a means of calming the political waters. However, this election in the United States is the first of its kind, where the evidence is indicating massive voter-ballot manipulation by software algorithms and military-industrial contractors who invented the technology to overthrow the elections in other countries, are now coming back to roost in the United States. Hence, massive social unrest has been building among the supporters of Donald Trump who view this as a “theft” of global proportions and rising up against it with demonstrations, protests, and rallies preparing for civil war. Biden, instead of calming such currents of unrest, seems to be disconnected and oblivious and determined to try and crush this opposition with fear and threats, rather than persuasion and constitutional protections. Instead of political transparency and stability, Biden is branding himself with political obfuscation and unrest. In such conditions, tranquillity cannot exist, which always triggers the flashpoint of civil war.



Sputnik: According to the statistics, while progressives helped mobilise a record turnout during the election, scepticism regarding socialism and anti-law enforcement rhetoric resulted in Democrats’ underperformance in some districts. Why is that?



Scott Bennett: The Democrats have chosen their political allies as the Left, consisting of radical communists, homosexual lobbies, environmental fanatics, and military-industrial contractors, and unleashed the most discontented and devious individuals in American society upon cities and towns. The result has been riots and mobs destroying buildings and creating autonomous zones that end up decaying into cesspools of criminality and despair. Amazingly the other political ideology that has materialised in the Democrat manifesto is “defunding the police” and attacking the police for defending themselves and society from the unlawful acts and violence of criminals. This is of course increasing the amount of crime by encouraging criminal rebellion against the police and hostility toward law and order. For this reason, the police in America are relocating to other regions or retiring completely.



Sputnik: While Biden received a record amount of the popular vote and purportedly secured the number of Electoral votes needed to win, Democrats failed to gain control of the Senate and lost some seats in the House of Representatives. To what extent can this hinder the progressive agenda?



Scott Bennett: The Democrat agenda of far-left policies and extremist ideology, such as defunding the police and nation-wide lockdowns of society will not succeed, and most likely will trigger and long-lasting backlash against the Democrats that could lead to a national crisis. If the electors of the states decide that due to the fraud and manipulation of votes and ballots and the manipulation that has occurred, they are unable to certify their votes for President, then the State Legislature will vote in each State and advance these votes to Congress and choose the President that way. This would result in Donald Trump winning most likely, given the overwhelming support Trump has in the majority of all states. However, if Biden is somehow ushered into the Presidency, the abandonment and disconnection from federal elections and politics will result in an overwhelming conservative uprising of new leaders and social fractures that may end up creating a new America based on tribalism and political conservatism versus far-left anarchist democrats.

© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he participated in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2020

Sputnik: Can Joe Biden exercise executive orders as Trump did during his presidency?

Scott Bennett: Joe Biden, if he becomes elected, has the power to issue executive orders and manage the operations of the military, and this could quite possibly not only lead to an American police state but a new global terror juggernaut where the U.S. once again tries to assume the role of world police—which of course the rest of the world has solidly rejected since the catastrophes that followed the false-flag attacks of September 11, 2001, under the Bush dictatorship.



Sputnik: We see that Biden’s Cabinet picks are mostly former Obama administration officials and Democratic establishment figures. How high are the chances that these picks and rhetoric can somehow upset Joe Biden’s electoral base?



Scott Bennett: The appointment of former Obama officials into Biden Administration positions is an attempt to continue the Obama agenda and expand the chaos and radical social-environmental hysteria that defined the U.S. in those days. However, the radicalism of the far-left is not at all appetizing to the majority of American citizens and may result in an immediate grinding halt to all Democrat election victories and foment defeat in the future election cycles. However the great suspicion of Americans is that because the evidence and intuition of the election manipulations that have occurred, only a civil war can guarantee a cleansing and reset of the voting system—and if this does not happen, the Democrats will only increase their corruption and power control systems and guarantee that there will be no future honest elections in America, but only a long line of oligarchy under big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google, and the Leftists they support.



Sputnik: Supporters of defunding the police claim that they are ‘not going away’ just because Joe Biden will be the next president. If the demands of this group aren’t considered, may we expect further escalation in the social unrest and division in the US?



Scott Bennett: Far-left groups that claim to not be going away are going to engage in increasing social unrest in the streets of America in a vain attempt to force their radical agenda down the throats of Americans. However, what this will most likely trigger instead is a violent clash and rejection of such leftist authoritarianism by the right-wing groups and individuals in America. We are also witnessing a confederacy building in American among the Vietnamese, Hindu, Sikh, Chinese, and Slavic peoples who have come to America for the dream of freedom, and instead are finding a radical group of leftist dictators are trying to destroy the constitution and the freedoms Americans have as their right and heritage.



Sputnik: We’ve seen sentiment among the people, as NYT reported, that some of them put some hope on Biden to make a change, while there’s some scepticism as to whether his administration can indeed keep its promises. In your opinion, what needs to be done by the White House to keep them?



Scott Bennett: If the Biden White House is intelligent and honest, it will demand intelligent and honest people in its administration, and defeat all calls and suspicions about election fraud and manipulation, and put to rest the fears of millions of Americans about the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals of shutting down society, mandating masks, and forcing vaccinations into unwilling Americans—thereby violating the 1947 Nuremberg Code which outlaws forced medical experimentation on human beings without their consent. To accomplish this, the Biden Administration should issue a Declaration or Executive Order that promises to protect Americans—and the world—from authoritarianism based on the Covid-19 pandemic. Such an order might say:

Executive Order--Establishing a National Order of Bioethics and Medical Human Rights

"Our Declaration of independence asserted for the first time a lawful right to violate the Law of Nations, saying that when in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God entitle them. The fundamental right asserted in the declaration is the right of freedom.

In 1947, this nation asserted this Law of Nature’s God again in our adjudication of Nazi medical officers who had engaged in medical experiments on their fellow human beings without their consent. Many of these officers claimed they had moral authority because they were following orders. The claim hinged upon the language of one interpretation of Romans 13:1 which read “Obey the governing authorities.” But America was not founded on this text, but another which stated in the same place “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers.” It was this higher power – the Laws of Nature’s God – that we called to in asserting our right to be a free and independent nation.

© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 17, 2020.

Now we face the challenge of our lives having been subjected to a pandemic which originated with a foreign power now asserting itself for world dominance against the interests of the United States. I recently announced tremendous progress in developing safe and effective vaccines in response and I have worked tirelessly to ensure that American families did not inordinately suffer because of this pandemic.

I, therefore, find that there is a national security interest in bioethics which set a baseline for mandating prerequisite consent before the application of any medical procedure. It is therefore ordered that the following set of ethical standards shall apply to all federal offices and agencies:

1. Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.

2. Scientific research should only be carried out with the prior, free, express, and informed consent of the person concerned. The information should be adequate, provided in a comprehensible form and should include modalities for withdrawal of consent. Consent may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without any disadvantage or prejudice.

3. In appropriate cases of research carried out on a group of persons or a community, additional agreement of the legal representatives of the group or community concerned may be sought. In no case should a collective community agreement or the consent of a community leader or other authority substitute for an individual’s informed consent.

Because there is substantial disagreement in our nation about what is settled science, it is my determination that regardless of the outcome, a robust set of bioethics is necessary that will allow us all to act with the confidence that American freedom has been preserved."

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.